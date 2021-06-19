Investors say Eindhoven is ready to become the second technology hub in the Netherlands – TechCrunch





Eindhoven may not immediately come to mind as a high-tech hub, but Dutch cities are keen to establish themselves as the center of deep technology in Europe.

Eindhoven University of Technology, High Tech Campus Eindhoven, and local-based companies such as ASML and Philips are focusing on initiatives across Europe and applying what they have learned to their regional strategies. Launched in Eindhoven in 1891, Philips contributed not a little to the municipal ambition to become a technology hub.

Eindhoven is a country with a large number of hardware startups, with numerous patents per year, given its small population. For example, the local tech campus is focused on hardware.

Our survey respondents said the city is strong in areas such as photonics, robotics, medical equipment, materials science, deep tech, automotive technology, sustainability technology, medical technology, big data, hardware and precision engineering. thinking about. They are looking for more mature startups and scale-ups with a focus on AI and hard technology.

Eindhoven is considered weak in fintech and consumer products and is located in a small area with limited global visibility.

One respondent said that over the next five years, Eindhoven will evolve into the second largest technology ecosystem in the Netherlands after Amsterdam. On a European scale, Eindhoven is in the top ten.

For more information on Eindhoven, we asked the following investors:

Robert AL, Systema Circularis Nathan van den Dool, CEO, Space4Good Pepijn Herman, Venture Builder, Brabant Development Company Betsy Lindsey, CFO, Aircision Andy Lurling, Founding Partner, LUMO Labs Han Dirkx, CEO and Co-Founder, Alpha Beats Jonas Onland, Management Partner, Serendipity Daan AJ Kersten, CEO, PhotonFirst Daniel den Boer, CEO and co-founder, Vaulut Robert AL, Systema Circularis

Which industry is your technology ecosystem strong in? What are you most excited about? What is weak?

High-tech systems, photonics, robotics, medical equipment.

Which is the most interesting startup in your city?

Lightyear, Bio-TRIP, EFFECT Photonics, Nemo Healthcare, Sorama.

What kind of person is a high-tech investor? How is the investment scene in your city? What is their focus?

Completely dedicated.

Who are the major startups in your city (eg investors, founders, lawyers, designers, etc.)?

Steef Blok, Harm de Vries, Piet van der Wielen, Andy Lurling, Mark Cox

Where is the technology scene in your city five years from now?

More mature, more focused on inclusive development, quality degradation due to university spin-offs.

Space4Good, CEO, Nathan van den Dool

Which industry is your technology ecosystem strong in? What are you most excited about? What is weak?

High-tech systems and materials, real high-tech and deep-tech things that lead to scientific breakthroughs or turn scientific breakthroughs into businesses. Lithography contributes not only to medical devices and manufacturing technology, but also to it.

Which is the most interesting startup in your city?

Nearfield Instruments, Optiflux, Dynaxion, AlphaBeats, Incooling.

What kind of person is a high-tech investor? How is the investment scene in your city? What is their focus?

They mainly focus on high-tech machine construction and software development, AI.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, will people stay in your city and move, or will others move as you move to remote work?

Almost unaffected.

Where is the technology scene in your city five years from now?

More integrated between AI and hard technology and production.

Brabant Development Company, Venture Builder, Pepijn Herman

Which industry is your technology ecosystem strong in? What are you most excited about? What is weak?

Professionals are high-tech systems, collaboration cultures, and a great startup ecosystem. The disadvantage is that it is a small area with limited visibility worldwide.

Which is the most interesting startup in your city?

LionVolt, DENS, Lightyear, Morphotonics.

What kind of person is a high-tech investor? How is the investment scene in your city? What is their focus?

They mainly focus on high-tech machine construction and software development, AI.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, will people stay in your city and move, or will others move as you move to remote work?

Others will move in! Housing is very expensive, but the demand for skilled labor is very high. House prices skyrocket everywhere as people move to the surrounding area within 30km.

Who are the major startups in your city (eg investors, founders, lawyers, designers, etc.)?

BOM (that’s us!), Brainture, Brainport Development, TNO.

Where is the technology scene in your city five years from now?

It is a world leader in several technical fields, mainly high precision roll-to-roll atomic layer deposition, material handling, Industry 4.0 and silicon processing equipment.

Betsy Lindsey, CFO, Aircision

Which industry is your technology ecosystem strong in? What are you most excited about? What is weak?

The region is strong in deep tech, automotive technology, sustainability technology, medtech, big data, hardware and precision engineering. I’m most excited about sustainability and deep technology. Fintech is not good at this area.

Which is the most interesting startup in your city?

Light years, cooling.

What kind of person is a high-tech investor? How is the investment scene in your city? What is their focus?

Conservative and risk-free — There are so many grants that don’t have to take risks that they are good, but not global enough, when the technical risks are gone. hardware.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, will people stay in your city and move, or will others move as you move to remote work?

Hardware is practical — people are still working! There is a housing “crisis”.

Who are the major startups in your city (eg investors, founders, lawyers, designers, etc.)?

Innovation industry.

Where is the technology scene in your city five years from now?

More mature startups and scale-ups in the scene!

LUMO Labs founding partner Andy Lurling

Which industry is your technology ecosystem strong in? What are you most excited about? What is weak?

The region is strong in sustainable cities, health and well-being, and education.

Which is the most interesting startup in your city?

FruitPunch AI, AlphaBeats, Vaulut, Lightyear, Serendipity.

What kind of person is a high-tech investor? How is the investment scene in your city? What is their focus?

Mainly hardware. LUMO Labs focuses on early stage software.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, will people stay in your city and move, or will others move as you move to remote work?

stay.

Who are the major startups in your city (eg investors, founders, lawyers, designers, etc.)?

Nard Sintenie, Frank Claassen, Hans Bloemen

Where is the technology scene in your city five years from now?

Global competition.

Han Dirkx, CEO and Co-Founder, AlphaBeats

Which industry is your technology ecosystem strong in? What are you most excited about? What is weak?

This area is strong in deep technology and health. I am excited about the opportunity for cooperation between different companies. Seed investment is weak.

Which is the most interesting startup in your city?

Lightyear, AlphaBeats, Carbyon, FruitPunch, Serendipity.

What kind of person is a high-tech investor? How is the investment scene in your city? What is their focus?

Technology investors are primarily government-regulated constitutions or angels. Focus on scaling up.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, will people stay in your city and move, or will others move as you move to remote work?

They stay. Working from home has several advantages, but meeting people in an exciting environment has the best synergies.

Who are the major startups in your city (eg investors, founders, lawyers, designers, etc.)?

LUMO Labs, HighTechXL, Andy Lurling, Sven Bakkes, John Bell, Guus Frericks, Bert-Jan Woertman

Where is the technology scene in your city five years from now?

Leading the world.

Serendipity, Managing Partner, Jonas Onland

Which industry is your technology ecosystem strong in? What are you most excited about? What is weak?

The region is strong in building sustainable and resilient cities and building platforms between urban / social and technology markets.

Which is the most interesting startup in your city?

Digital Toolbox (Serendipity spin-off), Amber (mobility), Active Esports Arena, and other portfolio companies of LUMO Labs.

What kind of person is a high-tech investor? How is the investment scene in your city? What is their focus?

Through LUMO Lab, the focus is on social investment. The rest is high-tech investment by large industries (VDLK, ASML, NXP, Philips).

During the COVID-19 pandemic, will people stay in your city and move, or will others move as you move to remote work?

Work from home or mix in the office and at home.

Who are the major startups in your city (eg investors, founders, lawyers, designers, etc.)?

A combination of accelerators (LUMO Labs, HighTechXL, Brainture) and Brainport (ecosystem management) supported by Eindhoven University of Technology and large companies.

Where is the technology scene in your city five years from now?

Leading the world in social / systematic change — the transition from high tech to impact (more software and digitization).

PhotonFirst, CEO, Daan AJ Kersten

Which industry is your technology ecosystem strong in? What are you most excited about? What is weak?

Strong in high-tech equipment, hardware, photonics, laminated molding, lighting, electronic equipment, semiconductor technology, health technology, and weak in consumer products and apps.

Which is the most interesting startup in your city?

Lightyear, ELEO Technologies, EFFECT Photonics, SMART Photonics, PhotonFirst, Amber.

What kind of person is a high-tech investor? How is the investment scene in your city? What is their focus?

Early investors are relatively few.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, will people stay in your city and move, or will others move as you move to remote work?

They stay. Eindhoven is a hotspot with many cultures, an international technical community and excellent infrastructure, while feeling like a village.

Who are the major startups in your city (eg investors, founders, lawyers, designers, etc.)?

Nard Sintenie, Founder of Startup, HighTech XL.

Where is the technology scene in your city five years from now?

Global advantage in scaling up high-tech hardware.

Danielden Boer, CEO and co-founder of Vaulut

Which industry is your technology ecosystem strong in? What are you most excited about? What is weak?

The Eindhoven ecosystem is very strong in the areas of mobility, smart cities and energy. I am most excited about smart cities. This is our focus and embodies ecosystem collaboration with impact solutions.

Which is the most interesting startup in your city?

Vaulut, Roseman Labs, FruitPunch AI, Amber, Sendcloud, Lightyear.

What kind of person is a high-tech investor? How is the investment scene in your city? What is their focus?

The investment scene is getting better. They are increasingly aware that deep technology is time consuming and needs to be nurtured, but the potential impact is enormous and can have dramatic impacts on the entire ecosystem. There are still relatively few early-stage impact drive investors. LUMO Labs leads the pack at the forefront.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, will people stay in your city and move, or will others move as you move to remote work?

I think more people will stay as the number of high-tech hubs in the Netherlands decreases and the need to move to Amsterdam decreases. This will strengthen Eindhoven’s own ecosystem and allow more people to stay and attract more people in Amsterdam. As a result, I believe COVID-19 will have a positive effect on Eindhoven’s technology ecosystem.

Who are the major startups in your city (eg investors, founders, lawyers, designers, etc.)?

LUMO Lab, Eindhoven University of Technology, High Tech Campus, Amber, Breacht Eindhoven.

Where is the technology scene in your city five years from now?

Within five years, I think Eindhoven has evolved into the second largest technology ecosystem in the Netherlands after Amsterdam. On a European scale, Eindhoven is in the top ten.

