Explanation of Kojima Blue Box Conspiracy Theory





Even if Hideo Kojima denied his involvement in the PS5-only Abandoned, conspiracy theorists did not stop believing that the Blue Box was a fake game studio.

Abandoned, a new survival horror game for PlayStation 5 developed by Blue Box Game Studios, was announced in April, but its release was adopted by Hideo Kojima in a conspiracy theory that it was a secret project. The visionary game director has recently been known for his very strange Death Stranding. It received a similarly weird public trailer for Director’s Cut at E3. Kojima was the creator of the Metal Gear franchise before his rude departure from Konami in a Silent Hill canning game in collaboration with horror director and Kojima’s best friend Guillermo del Toro. It became famous.

The plot of Silent Hill’s spiritual successor developed by Kojima began with two less convincing evidences: Kojima shared initials with abandoned director Hasan Carlaman, and Blue Box was the code for BB. , Or a prenatal bridge baby tied to a pod, stranded children of death. The plot was clearly dead on arrival when the Blue Box soon emerged and denied a relationship with Kojima. After all, the Blue Box is clearly a small developer based in the Netherlands, Kojima lives in Japan and is probably busy with other projects.

However, denying Kojima’s involvement did not stop the conspiracy theorists, and evidence has continued to grow since then, creating a surprisingly complex network of clues. All evidence supporting the Kojima Blue Box theory is put together in a single thread by AidThisFellowUser, a Reddit user. In fact, there’s an entire sub-Reddit called The BlueBox Conspiracy to prove that Kojima is behind the game.

Part of the evidence of the Kojima Blue Box conspiracy image created by Reddit user duckmancz

Kojima actually did this before, developing PT under the pseudonym 7780s Studio of the development studio, creating a fictitious CEO Joakim Mogren of the non-existent Moby Dick Studio, and making Kojima appear in Summer Game Fest 2021 Metal Gear Revealed Solid V. Geoff Keiighley. The latter is a stunt, part of the Blue Box conspiracy, and appears to be involved in the promotion of Abandoned. In addition, the theory has evolved, including the initials of the two game directors. Using Google Translate, the Japanese “Hideo” becomes the Turkish “Kahraman” and both names are translated into the English “hero”.

Theorists also found the Dutch flag on the Sam Bridges backpack of Death Stranding Director’s cut teaser trailer. Blue Box Twitter accounts often post odd times to Dutch-based companies and often tweet late at night. This conveniently matches the morning in Japan. The complete list of evidence, edited by AidThisFellowUser, includes many links such as Kahraman’s PSN profile with a suspicious number of trophies, a Blue Box YouTube page banner featuring a very quiet hill, and an Apple App Store profile. I am. If the conspiracy theory of thisBlue Box Game Studios happens to be true and Abanonded is really the production of aHideo Kojima, this could turn out to be one of the most complex games ever.

