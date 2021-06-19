Why you need to delete Google Maps suddenly on iPhone





Forget the punchy headlines that market Tim Cook to Mark Zuckerberg this year. Undoubtedly, Google is now as good as Facebook as Apple sees it. This has serious implications for over a billion iPhone users. This is due to the sudden intensification of the battle for data and loyalty. This is the context behind recent updates from Apple and Google. And that’s why it’s time to start removing apps that include Google Maps.

Google continues to catch up with Apple, as seen in Android 12 extensions, Android message and workspace client-side encryption, and PR-friendly privacy sandboxes, but in reality Google The world’s largest data-driven advertising. the company. Apple is not. Who do you trust in the end?

Location data has been the center of privacy debate for years. First iOS, then Android, offered the option to deny, limit, and estimate such data from dozens of apps that would confuse the data if it was allowed. Why all these trivial games and apps need my exact location, and all of that.

However, if you click to deny access to all these apps in the location services in your iPhone settings, you won’t be able to do the same in the mapping app. However, many iPhone users are tied to Google Maps, and the amazing privacy label comparison between it and Apple’s alternatives should give a reason for serious concern.

Apple Maps vs Google Maps

Apple privacy label

Obviously, the problem here is that all the data that Google Maps says it may collect is linked to your personal information. This is how Google works. Everything links to build a profile and timeline. And you can tinker with Google’s account settings to remove some of this data, but don’t worry about most, and why do you need to do so?

Why do you put up with this? Well, as my colleague Kate OF laherty explains it properly this week in the Straight Talking Cyber ​​(the video at the beginning of this story), everything at Google works really well. Yes, you have to give up your privacy, but if you don’t care about your privacy, it all works, and it just combines together.

Privacy Labels-Google Maps and Apple Maps (April 2021)

Apple / @ UKZak

Google has reduced these privacy risks and told me that Google Maps is designed to protect your information. It provides easy control of your settings and controls to keep your data secure using industry-leading technologies such as differential privacy. Google Maps continues to be the best and most accurate way to navigate and explore the world, providing a wealth of local business information, best-in-class search and navigation, and useful features such as COVID layers and live busy information. To do.

But if your entire business model is built around user data and targeted advertising, this can be a daunting problem. Google says that when you request privacy, you can choose secret mode to stop the map from collecting data on your iPhone, and that the data collected for each privacy label is not associated with any particular individual or account. I will point out.

However, this more private mode has serious implications for features such as commuting, location history, sharing, search history or completion suggestions, restrictions on navigation assistants, offline maps and locations. However, on the plus side, Google will stop saving your personalized location history and timeline.

Secret mode

Google Maps / iOS

Google Maps has always been tenacious for iPhone users. You’ll remember the backlash when Apple switched to its own app in 2012. This is due to users being obsessed with Google Maps and Apple’s terrible early map offerings. A perfect example of a semi-finished product being released too early.

But Apple Maps is really good now, STC’s Davey Winder said in this week’s video episode. I’m using CarPlay and have been looking at new updates for Apple Maps and better ways than Google Maps … I’m really surprised.

That said, many iPhone users didn’t have to switch from Google Mapsit. It continues to be the most popular navigation download on the Apple App Store. But now, Apple wants those users to think again and is announcing a major update to iOS 15.

Sorry for details from iPhone users-Not getting a stunning new update on WhatsApp ByZak Doffman

Apple is committed to creating the best maps in the world, and iOS 15 takes maps in a whole new way of navigating and exploring. Users can experience significantly enhanced details in neighborhoods, commercial districts, altitudes, and cities of buildings, new road colors and labels, custom-designed landmarks, and a new moonlit night mode.

And back in that privacy strike, Apple is launching on Google. Beyond the mapping, Apples Private Relay quasi-VPN has been seen as a strike on Chrome, the most popular browser on the App Store. We’ve also seen email protection as a swipe on Gmail, the most popular email platform on the App Store. Obviously, Apple’s stock appsMaps, Safari and Mail are installed by default. But now Apple wants you to make sure you use them.

For CarPlay users like Davey, Apples’ updated maps will help users better see and understand important details such as winding lanes, central lines, bike lanes, and pedestrian crossings. Provides a 3D city driving experience with. Transit riders can more easily find nearby stations and pin their favorite routes. The map will automatically follow the selected transit route and notify the user when it is almost time to disembark. Riders can also track their Apple Watch. In iOS 15, users simply hold their iPhone over and Maps generates highly accurate positions to provide augmented reality and detailed gait directions.

Apple Maps-iOS 15

Apple

Ignoring flashy new features, privacy is an important differentiator. The idea is that you can take advantage of Google-like features and a seamless ecosystem without risking your privacy or paying for your data in return. As part of that, Google’s business model is built on data, so we’ve taken a serious approach to the privacy-catch-up game with Apple, but the motivations and expected outcomes are very different.

Google is currently tied up with some of the major iOS apps. That privacy label is a nightmare when compared to other companies in the same industry. Too much data has been collected and all are linked to personal identities. And Apple is clearly trying to step up the 2021 privacy backlash and shatter the message. Google continues to promote its own privacy messaging, and Android 12 offers improvements to its own users, but as I commented earlier on such issues, follow the money.

FORBES Details Do I need to stop using Telegram on my iPhone? ByZak Doffman

In reality, if you respect your privacy, you need to pay attention to the apps you install and the services you use. And with the improvements to Apple Maps, it’s time to separate Google from the wealth of data seams from map search and navigation. It’s the same way you have to stick to Safari and Apple Mail, or more private alternatives like ProtonMail and DuckDuckGo.

If not all users have that level of thinking about app or service decisions, don’t worry about being a product, send a message that all the data is free data and it’s okay to make minor changes To do. .. To make matters worse, even if you pay a premium for a safer and more private iPhone, you don’t mind compromising it with the data we freely provide. Please do not do that.

You may like Google Maps, but just as Apple Maps continues to level the competition, these tough data collection revelations have come. It’s time to consider removing the app and at least shutting down that part of Google’s data collection machine.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos