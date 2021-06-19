Red Hats Neeraj Bhatia on how open source defines future technology





Open source has truly democratized technology. Red Hat is one of the world’s top open source companies, creating innovative technologies for over 20 years.

Analytics India Magazine has caught up with Neeraj Bhatia, Senior Director of Sales for Red Hat India / South Asia, to learn more about the open source ecosystem and Red Hats’ role in it. He said digital transformation is still important to gaining a competitive advantage.

Excerpt:

Objective: How does open source development lead to better technology?

Neeraj Bhatia: Today, the most advanced CIOs and organizations understand that success in the digital age requires companies to maintain constant innovation momentum rather than ad hoc innovation. .. The core of every company. In addition, companies have realized that there is not much they can do on their own. Today’s digital economy needs to combine efforts to maintain growth and agility: open collaboration for open innovation.

Open source software is developed in a decentralized and collaborative way, relying on peer review and community production. The open source community is much larger and faster to innovate than a single vendor. This is the driving force behind many of the innovations we see. All the major megatrends in technologies such as blockchain, AI and machine learning are caused by each member of the open source community helping to define through contributions. The future of technology.

Over the years, we’ve also found that open source approaches to solving problems continue to extend beyond the world of technology, helping to combat the most annoying problems in society. As a result, organizations in a variety of industries, from automotive to banking to consumer products, are contributing, distributing and using open source software within their corporate and product portfolios.

Neeraj Bhatia: We believe that by using an open development model, we can create more stable, safe and innovative technologies. As the world’s largest open source company, for over 27 years, we have invested in open projects and technologies, protected and defended open source intellectual property, and hired developers to actively participate in open projects across the IT stack. It’s done. We start with community-built open source software that partially or completely meets our customers’ needs. Red Hat builds on these projects to enhance security, patch vulnerabilities, and add new enterprise features. Then revert these improvements back to the original project for the benefit of the entire community.

Objective: How does Red Hat help organizations innovate and transform?

Neeraj Bhatia: As always, our focus remains on working with our customers to enable them to grow and support their survival and prosperity. Today, Red Hat has a positive plan to serve its customers wherever they are in their digital transformation efforts, whether it’s modernizing existing applications, IT architecture, infrastructure, or innovating new business models and applications. We are ready to support our companies and governments. Get the most out of what hybrid cloud and containerization offer.

Collaboration with the open source community has allowed us to bring a variety of innovations to market with products such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, Red Hat Data Services, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS. In today’s environment where many customers and their developers work from home, tools such as Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces (a native development solution in collaboration with Kubernetes) provide a consistent and secure zero-configuration development environment. Enables rapid cloud application development. ..

Red Hat Enterprise Linux provides a scalable and reliable foundation for these efforts for organizations looking to take full advantage of existing resources and use technology to extend operations to remote or distributed teams. Offers. The Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, on the other hand, offers a wide range of automation capabilities that make it easy for a limited staff IT team to keep their services up and running. On the other hand, businesses that provide services that are in demand need to expand. These IT teams need to effectively bridge existing mission-critical systems and applications with cloud-native services. Red Hat OpenShift provides a standardized platform across the IT landscape. Whether on-premises cloud or hybrid, regardless of the underlying hardware or service provider, IT teams can move workloads for scalability, security, or speed while retaining existing resources.

Objective: What advice would you give to organizations moving to the cloud?

Neeraj Bhatia: The ideal cloud ecosystem needs to follow open standards and tools to take full advantage of the potential of hybrid and multi-cloud. Applications need to be able to move between environments, have consistent security policies, and be able to automate and manage resources. To take full advantage of the potential of hybrid cloud strategies, enterprises need to build hybrid clouds based on open standards and tools.

For example, developers need a platform that allows them to design and deploy applications that meet their current and future business needs, regardless of the underlying hardware or cloud architecture. You need to give yourself the freedom and flexibility to build and test your applications by choosing from an ever-growing palette of development tools such as programming languages, databases, and web servers, without worrying about your infrastructure.

Related item

The Red Hats cloud portfolio provides enterprises with the ability to build a comprehensive and cohesive cloud infrastructure compatible with a variety of technologies and topologies. Regardless of the need to build a cloud that serves everyone from cloud service providers and developers to business application owners, Red Hats open hybrid cloud solutions provide an entire cloud continuum without vendor lock-in. Provides interoperability economically.

Objective: What is Red Hats’ role in developing 5G open infrastructure?

Neeraj Bhatia: To maintain relevance in an ever-changing market environment, telecommunications service providers can leverage features such as 5G networks, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and machine learning. You need to be more agile.

Open telcos are the foundation of modern telcos. It uses open source solutions to foster flexible platforms that provide a powerful 5G architectural foundation, enabling operators to bring new services to market with superior scalability, security, and efficiency. Refers to. Red Hat advocates choosing the right technology and related architectures to lay the foundation for transformational initiatives. Same with NFV where telecom operators aiming to become digital service providers within the context of telecom chose Red Hat to build an open hybrid Telco cloud that is ubiquitous in nature and can universally run any workload from the network. Things happened. , IT, suitable for onboarding new applications and use cases such as 5G, AR / VR, edge computing, IoT.

Along this line, we are working closely with both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. By using IBM and Red Hat’s portfolio of hybrid cloud and cognitive enterprise features, Airtel uses Red Hat OpenStack Platform for all network workloads and Red Hat OpenShift for new containerized workloads. Adopted the architecture. Vodafone Idea also allows IT and network applications to run on a common cloud architecture. With the introduction of Open Universal Hybrid Cloud, the company will play an important role in the future adoption of new technologies.

Objective: What are Red Hats’ future plans, especially in India?

Neeraj Bhatia: The pandemic has further accelerated digital transformation, creating a landscape that actually continues to drive technology adoption at a very fast pace. In line with this, organizations across different industries are adopting hybrid cloud, automation, integration, and development techniques such as cloud-native application development.

Whether you’re modernizing your existing application architecture and infrastructure, innovating with new business models and applications, or anywhere in your digital transformation efforts, you’re ready to support businesses and governments. In fact, we are finding a great opportunity to further accelerate and drive our digital journey in India. It also focuses on helping small and medium-sized businesses transform effectively digitally.

Join the Telegram group. Join a fascinating online community. Join us here. Subscribe to our newsletter Share your email to get the latest updates and related offers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos