The company confirms that Realme GT will be released in India in November





New Delhi: Smartphone maker Realme recently launched its flagship smartphone, the Realme GT, worldwide. Currently, the company has announced the release date of smartphones in India. In the latest episode of Ask Madhav, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the Realme GT 5G will be available in India before the Diwali festival in November this year. Remember, it has the most powerful Octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The smartphone comes with a 6.43 inch Full HD + AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The display offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass on top of it. High-end smartphones come in two variations: 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The handset is backed up by a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W Super Dirt charging. The CEO also announced that the company will launch a trimmer in July. Sheth also announced that the company will launch a Realme laptop later this year. He also confirmed that Narzo would not be an independent brand. Sheth also announced that the Realme X7 Max Milky Way version will be available starting June 24th. During the session, Sheth also revealed that the company will launch more smartphones in the price range of Rs 30,000 in the second half of this year. Finally, Sheth confirmed that Realme X2 Pro will start receiving Realme UI 2.0 updates later this month.

