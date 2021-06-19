Important updates on BGMI rewards, download procedures, APKs, OBB links





According to the developers of the battle royale game, the beta version of Battle Ground Mobile India, which was granted early access to pre-registered Android smartphone users on June 17, will be available for 5 million downloads within two days of availability. Exceeded.

The developers are rewarding the players who helped reach the milestone. Players can check in-game emails to receive Battleground Mobile India rewards. Users are currently receiving Classic Crate Coupons as a reward for 5 million downloads. When the number of downloads reaches 10 million, players will have a police officer set.

Fans of PUBG Mobile India are eagerly awaiting the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The official release date has not yet been announced.

According to Google Play, players will opt out of beta testing and will be able to download the public version when it becomes available.

Download and install Battlegrounds Mobile India on your Android device.

Step 1: Users must use this link to participate in the Battlegrounds Mobile India testing program.

Step 2: Once you become a tester, go to Google Play Options[ダウンロード]You need to tap the button.

Step 3: The user will be redirected to the game page on the Google Play store.

Step 4: Tap the “Install” button. The game will be downloaded and installed automatically.

Battlegrounds Mobile India uses about 600MB on Android devices, but if you believe in experts, you actually need more space to run the game smoothly. Your phone must be Android 5.1 or a later version. This means that all new Android phones are supported. Your phone’s RAM should be at least 2GB. This is also what most mobile phones have. Smartphones running Android Go software do not support games due to RAM constraints. A good internet connection is also essential for a seamless experience.

Battlegrounds Mobile India APK and OBB download links are available, but these links have not been validated and you should try them at your own risk.

It’s important to know that the APK and OBB files are 72MB and 637MB in size, respectively. Gamers should also make sure that their device has enough space and a good WiFi connection before downloading the file.

Follow these steps now.

Step 1: After downloading the file,[不明なソースからインストール]You must enable the option before installing the APK file.

Step 2: Rename the file to “main.15255.com.pubg.imobile.obb” and paste it into the following directory: Android / OBB / com.pubg.imobile

Step 3: Then open Battlegrounds Mobile India and choose between low spec resource packs and HD resource packs with sizes 379.6MB and 618.2MB respectively.

Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS users

Krafton has updated its fans with the release of games for iOS users. Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently not available for iOS users. When asked when the iOS version would be released, Krafton replied: Stay tuned for future news as new updates will be released on the official website and social networks! “

Recall that the Government of India banned PUBG Mobile India on September 2, 2020 due to data privacy concerns under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has restrictions for children and teens. Players under the age of 18 have new restrictions on Battlegrounds Mobile India and must register for the game with their parents or guardian’s phone number.

