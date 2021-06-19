Take a look inside Google’s first physical store in New York





Google opened its first physical retail space in Manhattan’s trendy Chelsea district, welcoming its first customers on Thursday.

Located on the corner of 15th and 9th Avenues, the 5,000-square-foot Google Store is a block away from rival Apple Inc’s 14th Avenue shops and is now an Art Deco-style building, the Old Port Authority Building. It is on the first floor of. Technology giant New York headquarters.

Inside, customers can browse a variety of hardware manufactured by Google, including Pixel smartphones, Pixelbooks, Nest products, and Fitbit devices.

Google’s first retail store will open in New York tomorrow!

Friendly staff ready to answer your question

Full selection of products and product colors

Interactive exhibition

Details: https: //t.co/0GzeJNuCtQ

NYC Consumer Affairs Department License.Number: 2099131-DCA, 209913-DCA pic.twitter.com/zLihiMBbba Made By Google (@madebygoogle) June 16, 2021

The devices scattered around the store are functional and unbound, so shoppers can test them. Illuminated “discovery boxes” on the windows allow passers-by to operate the product using augmented reality technology.

According to Dezeen, Reddymade architect Suchi Reddy was behind the design and aimed to recreate the retail experience based on a collaboration at the 2019 Milano Salone del Mobile.

According to a Reddymade statement shared by Design Publishing, the idea is to “re-awaken visitors to the childlike wonders of the technology and digital innovations on display.”

The furniture is made of blonde wood and cork, which stands out against a neutral background.

Ivy Ross, vice president of design, user experience and research at Google Hardware, said it was like walking in a dream on a virtual tour. I would like our customers to feel the same way. I want them to be happy and inspiring, as I am here.

The interior of the store is designed to be similar to a social space, but the Covid-19 regulations limit the number of customers who can enter the store at one time, and the company must wear masks for everyone, including staff. Said. ..

Other features of the store include a children’s room, a space where you can play video games via Google’s Stadia streaming service, and an imagination space where visitors can find services that may not yet be open to the public.

In dark areas, you can also test the nightsight feature of your Pixel smartphone.

Take a look at the image above to see the details of the Google Store.







