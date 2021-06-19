Technology development challenges the legal profession





Smart contracts are an important element of the blockchain revolution, but they have existed before blockchain. According to most sources, it was Nick Sabo who coined the term smart contract in the 1990s. Since then, the vending machine mechanism has often been taken up as an example of a basic smart contract based on if-then logic. Payments to vending machines trigger irrevocable automated actions from the time the money is held until the item is supplied.

The advent of blockchain technology has enabled the implementation of such if-then logic in distributed networks, autonomous, also known as computerized scripts, smart code, computerized protocols, or distributed business logic. Self-executive self-executive smart contracts have become easier. Since their popularity, it has been debated and questioned whether they are totally smart or contracted.

Basics of smart contracts

Putting this discussion aside for now, smart contracts offer many benefits. One of them is primarily the efficiency brought about by automation, their streamlined formation, clear interpretation, and efficient performance. Increased efficiency results in cost savings achieved by removing the middle tier and reducing ambiguity and opportunistic behavior.

The transparency of smart contracts provides auditability and enhances credibility. Technology-guaranteed performance facilitates transactions not only between parties who do not know each other, but also between parties who hesitate to trade with each other without guaranteed performance. Pre-guaranteed performance through smart contract automation and self-execution also helps avoid institutional enforcement and costly contract breaches. Smart contracts enable more efficient and cheaper business processes, supply chain management, corporate governance and more. We are just beginning to explore their potential uses.

However, smart contracts also require some technical literacy to code, implement, and understand them, and it must be said that such skills remain relatively low outside the blockchain community. Hmm. Smart contracts are not without technical challenges and vulnerabilities throughout the life cycle of creation, deployment, execution, and completion. There are also upfront costs to implementing smart contracts, and switching to smart contract networks is costly. These should not outweigh the benefits of achieving increased efficiency.

Technology and law

As smart contracts represent the crossroads of technology and law, many legal issues are being discussed by practitioners, scholars and legislators. Smart contracts are called neither smart nor contracts. First, there is no generally agreed definition or a unified, structured and systematic classification of smart contracts. There is no common agreement or understanding of the relationship between smart contracts and traditional legal contracts. Some scholars have questioned the ability to create valid and binding legal contracts through smart contracts.

Discussions are underway on the applicable legal framework and how to reconcile blockchain record immutability with contractual errors or contractual deficiencies. Similar concerns have been raised about modifying the terms of smart contracts recorded in immutable ledgers. Governing law and applicable jurisdictions are also issues that are particularly relevant to borderless decentralized blockchain networks where smart contracts are deployed. The issue of consumer protection and information obligations has also been raised.

Increasingly, there are considerable concerns related to the fight against money laundering prevention (AML) / terrorist financing (CFT) requirements, and privacy and confidentiality issues. Immutability and automated unstoppable execution are also potential legal pitfalls regarding the use of smart contracts.

This analysis is made more difficult because there are different types and models of smart contracts, depending on their legal relevance (if any), context, and technical characteristics. They range from simple, straightforward, standardized payment instructions to advanced means of autonomously performing a complex set of actions. The advent of blockchain-based smart contracts has taken a new dimension in the concept of self-regulation in cyberspace. In addition, the code debate was legal, followed by Lex Cryptographia.

However, when it comes to legislators and regulators, smart contracts are largely silent. Despite lively academic debate about the legal status, perceptions, enforceability, normative legitimacy, and legal implications of smart contracts, legislators do not appear to be wary and banned. We have not entered the measures. There is some legislative activity in some jurisdictions, but so far only a handful of countries have developed regulatory responses and usually have modest legislation.

Smart contracts and usa

For example, most legislative initiatives for smart contracts in the United States are relatively narrow, with only a selected number of issues limited to the definition of smart contracts, the recognition of electronic forms and signatures, and in some cases the acceptance of evidence. Manage. This includes states such as Arizona, Tennessee, North Dakota, Nevada, Wyoming, and Illinois. Some critics argue that such legislative initiatives are premature and incomplete and merely promote certain jurisdictions. This creates the risk of regulatory fragmentation and fragmented smart contract legislation between US states and can complicate future federal harmonization.

US federal regulators and regulators, such as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), are working on smart contracts through research, statements and guidance, and the use of smart contracts is in the United States. The CFTC has published an introductory book on smart contracts. This primer argues that smart contracts are factual and contextually binding legal contracts and may be subject to various existing legal frameworks. The CFTC also highlighted several risks resulting from the use of smart contracts, including operational risk, technical risk, cybersecurity risk, fraud and manipulation risk, and risk arising from governance protocols.

Like the CFTC, the SEC applies existing legal frameworks to enforcement measures related to blockchain and smart contracts. As a sign of increased regulatory scrutiny, the SEC has recently coded in blockchain and other decentralized ledgers to assist in efforts to monitor risk, improve compliance and notify SEC policies on digital assets. Announced the procurement of smart contract analysis tools to analyze and refine.

Smart contracts and the world

In other parts of the world, countries such as Belarus, Italy and Russia are working on smart contracts to a limited extent. The UK Task Force issued an important legal statement, concluding that smart contracts can form valid, binding and enforceable contracts between the parties, and that common law can respond to technological advances such as smart contracts. Emphasized adaptability and flexibility. The European Union has also expressed consumer protection concerns related to the use of smart contracts, but so far there are no regulatory measures at the EU level.

Existing legislative initiatives appear to be in line when it comes to recognizing smart contracts within the existing legal framework. However, the definition of smart contracts is different. It is only a matter of time before issues related to smart contracts reach the courts, and the judiciary can address legal issues, especially in common law jurisdictions.

Conclusion

In the meantime, the proliferation of diverse definitions and the potential legal treatment of smart contracts can lead to legal uncertainty and regulatory arbitrage. Therefore, legislators need to closely track the development of smart contracts, provide legal certainty, mitigate risk, and intervene only when necessary to protect vulnerable contracting parties. Such a measured risk-based regulatory approach supports innovation, takes advantage of opportunities, and integrates smart contract innovation into existing legislation. Proper regulatory guidance can also help eliminate legal uncertainties and increase market confidence in the industry, investors and consumers.

The global smart contract market is expanding rapidly. It is projected to achieve a combined annual market growth rate of 17.4% between 2020 and 2025, reaching $ 208.3 million by 2025. Smart contracts are increasingly deployed in a wide range of sectors, including the financial sector. , Public sector, supply chain management, automotive, real estate, insurance, healthcare industry. It is also the backbone of a growing decentralized finance (DeFi) space. While regulators are becoming increasingly difficult to address and address smart contracts, legislative initiatives to date have shown that there are no major obstacles to the use of smart contracts. It seems that no substantive legal amendments are needed to accept them.

The views, ideas and opinions expressed herein are by the author only and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views or opinions of Cointelegraph or Warsaw University of Technology or its affiliates.

This article is for general information purposes only and is not intended as legal advice and should not be construed as such.

Agata Ferreira is an assistant professor at Warsaw University of Technology and a visiting professor at many other academic institutions. She studied law in four different jurisdictions under a system of common law and civil law. Agata has been practicing law at major law firms and investment banks for over a decade in the UK financial sector. She is a member of the EU Blockchain Observatory and Forum Expert Panel and a member of the Blockchain for Europe Advisory Board.

