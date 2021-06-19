Paraphrased delusional version of PUBG Mobile





Battlegrounds Mobile India is here in skepticism and belief that the game may not actually launch immediately. Quite surprisingly, Krafton provided early access to the game to a limited number of users who signed up for beta testers. After just over 24 hours, Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for download and play by most people. It’s a bit of an open secret that the game is actually PUBG Mobile under the façade, but Krafton claims to have made a lot of changes, and the game is essentially new or expected. After playing Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), PUBG Mobile’s fan base is almost consistent, and loyal players may have moved to Call of Duty: Mobile or Garena: Free Fire. Nine months of absence does not necessarily mean that you may have lost a follower.

New warning and a little delusion

The moment you start setting up the game, you’ll probably notice that nothing has changed. But what happened is a very specific way in India that Krafton is looking for to counter future injunctions that authorities or regulators may impose on the game. Obviously, the Indian market is quite important to Krafton. At the heart of the main change is a new way for games to define privacy policies and terms of use. This includes very specific indemnification clauses and restrictions by minors and parents.

You will see multiple reminders indicating that the game is set to “Virtual World”. (Image: BGMI / News18.com)

Beyond all of this, BGMI can take virtually every opportunity to remind you that it’s a simulation game played in a virtual world. Specifically, Battlegrounds Mobile India is not a real-world based game, but a survival simulation game set in a virtual world. Similar reminders will be provided multiple times in-game during play. The same is true for the other two prompts. One prompts you to confirm your age and the other prompts you to stop playing BGMI. I’ve received each of the latter two notifications at least three times in the last 24 hours, but I haven’t overestimated them exactly.

Krafton specifies many regulatory and operational prompts, including data storage policies. (Image: BGMI / News18.com)

All of this suggests somewhat that Krafton is overly cautious about covering all bases with respect to what can get new, updated PUBs-well, Battleground Mobile India again. It was banned. In the original stint, there were hundreds of reports citing cases of addiction among game players under the age of 18. As a result, many groups have labeled the game as a propagator of violence, giving children access to such games. Games can have a detrimental effect on their mental health. We’ve already reported on the new parental control clauses in our game usage policy, but Battlegrounds Mobile India certainly seems a bit paranoid about these things.

Gameplay is still good

Thankfully, the new prompts don’t get too repetitive and annoying. Another major gameplay change is the fact that you no longer die from a puddle of blood when you are finally shot in the game. Instead, it explodes into the Smithereens, which resemble green feathers that can be changed to yellow in the settings. This change seems to be consistent with what Krafton did in China by changing the process and depiction of the death of the Peacekeeper Elite by country. Nor is there any mention of the word kill or its version. Shooting down opponents on any of the maps will end them instead.

The game is basically the same as PUBG Mobile once had. (Image: BGMI / News18.com)

It’s still unclear if these look overhauls will help BGMI survive in India, but from a gameplay perspective, PUBG Mobile is as good as it has always been. Five maps (Erangel, Livik, Sanhok, Miramar, Karakin) are available. The map has three arcade game modes, including Sniper Training Mode, All Out War Mode, and Payload 2.0 Mode (based on Erangel) for Battle Royale on the Wheel. Map), and a total of 8 arena game modes. Combining everything from team deathmatch to classic battle royale makes BGMI almost the same as PUBG Mobile is familiar with in terms of the game.

First reaction: Is that enough?

Taken together, Battlegrounds Mobile India was exactly PUBG Mobile. This is a combination of repetitive reminders that it’s a virtual world and reminders that ask you to take a break, and if you want to attend a marathon game session, you’re exactly eliminating critics. Does this still leave room for regulatory blunders around the game? Perhaps, but at this point, BGMI has marked the official return of PUBG Mobile, which is sought after by so many people in India.

This game has been getting the attention that has been expected for a long time. (Image: BGMI / News18.com)

Overall, with all the changes, it’s almost the same as PUBG Mobile. This means that Battlegrounds Mobile India is just as good as PUBG Mobile. If you used to like games, there’s no reason you don’t like them now, even with the green feather animation.

