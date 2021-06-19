Search engine visibility (eg Google)





This article details how to control the display options of FoleonDoc’s search engine.

On the article

FoleonDocs and Search Engine Visibility

Prevent individual pages from being displayed

Remove Foleon content from search engine results pages

FoleonDocs and Search Engine Visibility

Foleon Docs is optimized for search engines, but it is not crawled and indexed by default. This means that your content will not be published on search engines unless you wish.

Foleon Doc Settings[Marketing]On the tab[検索エンジンの可視性]A toggle is displayed.

By default, this toggle is off (grayed out). This setting blocks search engine crawlers from crawling content and prevents the entire FoleonDoc from appearing on search engine results pages.

Want to display your content on search engines? Click the toggle on the right to turn it blue. This means that if you enable this setting and publish your Foleon Doc, your content will be indexed by search engines (such as Google).

Prevent individual pages from being displayed

You can also prevent certain pages in FoleonDoc from appearing in search engine results. This can be useful if you want your Foleon Doc to be indexed and published by a search engine, but certain pages are irrelevant.

[設定]->[ページ設定]of[SEO（検索エンジン最適化）]On the tab[このページを検索エンジンから非表示にする]A toggle is displayed.

By default, this toggle is off (grayed out). Would you like to prevent certain pages from appearing in search engines? Click the toggle on the right to turn it blue. This means that if you enable this setting and publish your Foleon Doc, this page will not be crawled or indexed by search engines (such as Google).

Remove Foleon content from Google’s search engine results page

[検索エンジンの可視性]If you accidentally publish your private FoleonDoc with the toggle turned on, open FoleonDoc[FoleonDoc設定]>[マーケティング]You can prevent further problems by going to, turning off the toggle, and republishing the content.

However, search engines (such as Google) are probably already indexing the Foleon Doc so they can still be displayed on the search engine results page. When the Foleon Doc is indexed again, the search engine verifies that it has not been indexed and removes it from the results. However, it may take some time for search engines to update the HoleonDoc index.

You can speed this up by having Google reindex the FoleonDoc URLs. Google provides detailed documentation on how to do this exactly. First, you need to verify ownership of your site. You can then try to delete the property. Following the steps in these articles will help Google request the removal of the URL.

Please note that it may take several weeks for the FoleonDoc URL to appear in the search results. This is due to global synchronization beyond your (and our) control.

In some cases, you may need to take Foleon Doc offline while the request is pending, Google determines that the website does not exist, and republishes Foleon Doc after the delete request has been processed.

For more information on setting up Foleon Doc offline, see the article About the Foleon Doc context menu.

Related article





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos