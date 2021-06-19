OHUB hosted the 2nd Annual June 16 4.0 Celebration in New Orleans with 1532 Tulane Partners, Equity District Podcasts, New Investment Syndication and Certificates for Creating New Black Wealth OHUB x NOLA Innovation And announce the equity district





New Orleans-(BUSINESSWIRE)-OHUB, First Boulevard Bank, 1532 Tulane Partners in New Orleans, Louisiana today after President Joe Biden signed a bill designating a federal holiday on June 16. We will work together to convene the second day. Annual Juneteenth 4.0 Celebration, 1P-6PCDT. Created live from the Future Home of the OHUBs Equity District, the online and face-to-face hybrid experience includes a nationally recognized all-star lineup of expert leaders and a virtual casting call with ABCs Shark Tank. The event concludes with a ribbon-cut ceremony and private reception at OHUB x NOLA Innovation & Equity District. This experience is a tribute to Black America’s victory over movable property slavery, deconstruction, and legalized racism. And a call for important action for our country to take seriously the promotion of scalable racial equality since the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Featured speakers include Congressman Barbara Lee [Californias 13th Congressional District], Parliamentarian Ro Khanna [Californias 17th Congressional District], Congressman Troy Carter [Louisianas 2nd Congressional District], Donald Hawkins [Cofounder & CEO, First Boulevard], Dr. Debra B. Morton [Senior Pastor, Greater St. Stephen Full Gospel Baptist Church], Sevetri Wilson [Cofounder, Resilia; Author, Resilient], Brandon Andrews [Minority Casting Director, ABCs Shark Tank; Cofounder, Gauge App], Natalie Madeira Cofield [Assistant Administrator, Small Business Administration], Sherry Gambling Smith [CEO, Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce] Akeem Shannon [Founder & CEO, FlipStik]Bradfield [Co-founder, Foundry Group; Cofounder; Techstars], Seth Levin [Cofounder, Foundry Group; Author, The New Builders], Elizabeth McBridge [Founder, Times of Entrepreneurship; Author, The New Builders] Davyeon Ross [CEO, ShotTracker; Co-creator, Coalition Venture Studio]Dane Simmons [CEO, Simmons Surgical; General Partner, 100 Black Angels & Allies Fund]Bridget Chisholm [Cofounder, BWC Capital & Economic Development Co-Chair, The Links]Marcia Bowden [Physician; Economic Development Co-Chair, The Links] Vicky Gibbs [Director, UNC Chapel Hill Entrepreneurship Center]John Makerigot [Founder, York Exponential; Vice Chairman, OHUB Futures], David Weild IV [Former Vice Chairman of NASDAQ & Godfather of The JOBS Act], Cherel Dorsey [Founder, ThePlug], Keeran blank [Chief Growth & Development Officer, OHUB Futures] Joseph Stepvins [Cofounder, 1532 Tulane Partners], Joe sint martin [Project Manager, 1532 Tulane Partners] & Rodney Sampson [Executive Chairman & CEO, OHUB; General Partner, 100 Black Angels & Allies Fund]..

During a public live event, OHUB was systematized in building a comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem in the color community with the Federal Reserve, early exposure, education and skill development, staffing, innovation, entrepreneurship. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City announces a series of key initiatives across the framework of entrepreneurship, markets and capital formation.

The main initiatives and announcements are:

Opportunity Hub and 1532 Tulane Partners are redevelopers of the former Charity Hospital and are working together to create the OHUB x NOLA Innovation and Equity District. The border between new innovation and the equity district is the northern Esplanade Avenue. Pontchartrain Expressway to the south. North Broad Avenue to the west. And the Mississippi River to the east. Phase 1 involves the redevelopment of the historic Butterworth and Hutchinson buildings directly opposite the hospital. The first 55,000 sq ft will be dedicated to private roof clubs, member lounges, startup coworking, innovation labs, select events, OHUB Futures & Fortress Academy software sales, software engineering, cybersecurity specialists, and robot engineer bootcamps. there is. The district was specially designed to create, build and deploy all citizens of the New Orleans region to be fairly included in the global technology, startup and venture ecosystem as a path to shared prosperity. There is a mix of commercial, residential and retail communities. The future of work, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the creation of meaningful reciprocity and multi-generational wealth since then. Backed by a membership model, the OHUB x NOLA Innovation & Equity District includes like-minded people, start-ups, small businesses, investors, businesses, philanthropists, college students, young people, overlooked and undervalued people. And expose them to the Fourth Industrial Revolution. A state-of-the-art campus built at the crossroads of culture, norms and decency, including rapid skill development, new career paths, building high-growth companies, capital access and investment opportunities.Members of the founding advisory board include Sevetri Wilson [Founder & CEO, Resilia], Aaron Walker [Founder, Camelback Ventures, Attorney James Carter [Managing Partner, The Cochran Firm], Dr. Debra B. Morton [Senior Pastor, Greater St. Stephen Full Gospel Baptist Church], Bambi Hall [Founder & CEO, Overflow Media], Wayne Enkarade [Principal, Encalarde Consulting], Arrid Hansell [Founder, Bio Mechanics]Leroy Brown, and Alexa Authorlee [Founding President, Alliance of Black Solutions, Tulane University].. Candidate founding members can request information here.

The launch of Phase 1 supports the vision of creating a comprehensive and impartial innovation hub in New Orleans. This only adds energy to support hundreds of millions of dollars invested within the radius of the last 10 blocks. Tulane partner.

OHUB Futures, a learning company at Opportunity Hub, has partnered with Victory Lap to sell technical software to re-skill and upgrade New Orleans residents who may be unemployed or underemployed due to a pandemic. We are launching a boot camp. The first cohort is a tuition financing option that leverages Leif and Grit, future crowdfunding platforms for rapid re-murderers and founders, starting as early as fall. Interested learners can apply here. Income share agreement funder Leif has partnered with OHUB and Grit to enable diversity, equity and inclusive solutions in more than 500 boot camps and is designed to grow within the county. Launch a racial equality pledge for the boot camp industry.

We were excited to partner with OHUB Futures to provide New Orleans residents with a career path to software sales, bringing new opportunities and financial mobility unmatched by any other job. Our boot camp has helped more than 1,000 individuals realize their potential by providing training, career coaching, and job hunting at more than 300 companies. Brian Bar, Founder and CEO of Victory Lap, is committed to ensuring that our formula works and leads to racial equality within the technology ecosystem in New Orleans and beyond.

Equity District, a new simple, poorly performing podcast for the startup ecosystem launched by Rodney Sampson and Brad Feld today on Apple and Spotify. The podcast is produced by New Jersey-based ABF Creative, founded by Anthony Frazier. Hosted on the Sounder platform. Brad Feld, Seth Levine, Sevetri Wilson and Minda Harts have also invested in the 100 Black Angels and Allies Fund, including Arlan Hamilton, Keshia Knight Pulliam and Dr. We participate in Keith Hodge and others as a limited partner.

Seth and I are excited to invest in 100 Black Angels & Allies Fund. And encourage other serious conspirators in this job to create a fairer entrepreneurial ecosystem to do the same. Rodney’s investment treatise for developing ecosystem infrastructure based on diversity, equity and inclusion solutions is key to normalizing black fund managers, founders, accelerators and innovation districts. Brad Feld, co-founder of Foundry Group & Techstars, said everyone participated.

Links, Incorporated will establish an investment syndicate designed to provide investment opportunities to certified members across the United States, following an initial investment in the 100 Black Angels & Allies Fund. In addition, all chapters of the link sponsor two members to complete the Black Technology Ecosystem Investment Certificates offered in collaboration with the UNC Chapel Hill Kenan Flagler, Duke University and Stanford Technology Ventures Program. Is encouraged. The goal is to develop a new class of Black investors to ensure that Black’s own Innovation & Equity districts, venture funds and founders have the capital they need to launch, grow and expand. Lynx is also working with OHUB to work on historic black colleges, minority service institutions, community colleges, and racial equality, mainly by black college students and graduates of white institutions, technology, startups, venture campus chapters and eco. Create a system. First Boulevard Bank, co-founded by Donald Hawkins and Asya Bradley, is launching a beta release of its mobile banking app. This includes financial education modules, spending recommendations, real-time insights based on user purchases, and passive features. Save for personal goals. First Boulevard also has a “Cash Back for Buy Black” program, which will be the first pilot to introduce Visa’s new crypto API suite, which allows customers to buy and trade digital assets such as cryptocurrencies to build wealth. .. Members of First Boulevard can also earn points by making positive financial decisions and redeem them for cashback, trading coverage, or in the near future, partial investment or cryptocurrency acquisition. .. First Boulevard, who built the app in less than a year, initially planned to release the app in the third or fourth quarter, but will expire on June 16th, the year-end and New Year holidays to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. I tried to extend it. Donald will join OHUB for a face-to-face panel in New Orleans and officially announce its launch.

Shortly after the summit, OHUB and 1532 Tulane Partners will host a small gathering of New Orleans movers and shakers for a ribbon-cut ceremony and celebration.

In 1991, I traveled to New Orleans to attend the University of Tulane. Thirty years later, I will return to Big Easy with the whole family, fraternity brothers, respected professionals, and key members of the team to launch the OHUBxNOLA Innovation and Equity District in a joint venture with 1532 Tulane Partners. Together, we celebrate June 16th, a new federal holiday, to ensure that all Americans, especially blacks, Latinos, and indigenous Americans, are fairly included after the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Think, think, and work on what you need to do. It’s difficult to do right away. Rodney Sampson, Executive Chairman and CEO of OHUB, will be impossible in another second. General Partner, 100 Black Angels & Allies Fund.

I take action

Juneteenth 4.0 Register for Celebration Request OHUB x NOLA Innovation & Equity District Membership Donate to OHUB Foundation Register for Black Technology Investment Certificate Register for First Boulevard Bank

