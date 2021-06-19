Google Cloud improves Bigtable SLAs and adds new security features





Google Cloud recently raised the availability SLA for Bigtable instances to 99.999%. This matches the Firestore and CloudSpanner SLAs. The data storage system introduced two new security features for enterprise workloads: customer-managed encryption keys (CMEK) and data access audit logs.

Cloud Bigtable is a wide-column NoSQL database service that can be scaled up to hundreds of petabytes and is used by Google for services such as search and YouTube. It became available to GCP customers in 2015, but in the past it offered less stringent SLAs. David Simmons, Google’s product manager, has clarified when the new 99.999% SLA will be applied.

Bigtable instances with multi-cluster routing policies that span three or more regions are now covered with a monthly uptime of 99.999% under the new SLA. Bigtable supports 99.99% monthly uptime for all instances with multi-cluster routing policies that span less than three regions, and 99.9% monthly uptime for all instances with single-cluster routing policies. To do.

Thomas Caminade, Architect and DevOps of Inside Group, commented:

Google’s famous “Five Nine” … I’m happy to be back in work with GCP products soon.

Targeting regulated industries, cloud providers have introduced CMEK. This is an option to create and manage Bigtable instances using Google Cloud Key Management (KMS) encryption keys to protect your stored data. David Simmons explains:

Bigtable already offers data at rest encryption using Google-managed encryption keys, but customers in regulated industries have their own to meet industry-specific regulatory and compliance requirements. You need to manage the encryption key (and associated business processes). CMEK for Bigtable provides customers with the tools to do so.

Instead of CMEK, customers can use Google’s Cloud Hosted Hardware Security Module (HSM) service, Cloud HSM. Data access audit logs help customers determine which information was accessed in the event of a security incident. Audit logs are available in Cloud Audit Logs for viewing or exporting to Google Cloud Storage, BigQuery, or Pub / Sub.

In another article, Google’s senior developer advocate, Priyanka Vergadia, discusses key use cases and service popularity.

How big is Bigtable? Bigtable manages about 10 exabytes of data (…) Bigtable can be used for large, low-latency applications and as a throughput-focused data processing and analytics storage engine. The zone instance has an SLA of 99.5%, providing high availability. Strong consistency in a single cluster. Replication between clusters adds eventual consistency.

BigTable runs large analytic or operational workloads in the cloud and isn’t just a key-value managed service with latencies less than 10ms. Microsoft offers Azure CosmosDB and AWS with support for Amazon DynamoDB. Both are SLA, AWS for global tables is 99,999%, and Azure is 99.99%. You can use Azure KeyVault to configure Azure Cosmos DB customer management keys and encrypt DynamoDB tables under the customer management master key.

There is no additional cost to create an improved SLA or CMEK protected Bigtable instance, but Cloud KMS key usage charges apply. Data access audit logs are billed according to the cloud logging pricing model. CMEK for Bigtable is available in all Bigtable regions.

