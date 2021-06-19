Microsoft Teams is getting a number of upgrades to make it easier to work from home





Microsoft plans a series of major updates to Microsoft Teams to facilitate the transition to a hybrid work pattern.

Some people are currently returning to the office or are considering doing so in a country where Covid-19 is controlled, but many may move to a mix of telecommuting and day-to-day office work. There is. Microsoft is aware of this and is working on a set of new features to “equalize everyone” wherever they work.

“To work effectively in hybrid and asynchronous models, we need a very rich canvas to create and maintain context before, during, and after meetings,” said Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft 365. I mentioned in my blog post. change.

One way to do this is to deploy dynamic widgets. This allows workers to create anything in their team, from tables to task lists, work together in real time, and copy and paste data into other chat threads or Outlook while keeping it in sync. ..

(Image credit: Microsoft)

There are other small but very welcome changes. Now you can pin the message and not lose important information in the background chattering ocean. You can also quote the message you want to reply to. This means that you will not lose the context of what other chat participants have written. You’ll soon be able to collaborate on meeting notes and action lists, and the text will be automatically imported into OneNote after the catchup is complete.

Remote social division

While these are wise steps to ensure that remote workers don’t leave any practical disadvantages when collaborating with their office-based teammates, Microsoft is also trying to address issues that are difficult to identify.

Unintentionally, remote workers are often forgotten when they are not physically present. Microsoft hopes to mitigate this issue by changing the layout of the Teams Room.

The new design allows remote participants to gain more screen space and “enhance their physical presence in the meeting room.” If the room has two screens, the remote workers will be distributed to both, further increasing their presence.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Elsewhere, the Microsoft Viva Insights app for Teams addresses one of the more elusive issues of remotework, the impact on quarantine and mental health. The wellness software Headspace will be integrated into the app later this month, allowing employees to perform guided meditations and mindfulness exercises to prepare for big presentations or turn off before relaxing and calling it a day. You will be able to do it. It also provides integration with focus modes to help music and timers work without distractions.

“Continuous meetings increase stress and make it harder to stay involved and focused,” said Malavika Rewari, senior product manager on the Microsoft 365 marketing team. Weekly meeting times for teams have more than doubled since their inception. I pointed out that it became. Pandemic. “In just a few minutes a day, headspace meditation and mindfulness can help reduce stress and improve concentration.”

(Image credit: Microsoft)

While these improvements certainly sound beneficial, it is difficult to know if many of the cultural changes to our way of working will continue after the virus is properly and truly controlled. Many companies may want to bring their employees back to the office to improve collaboration or simply because they want to closely monitor them. Others jump into the opportunity to save on building and equipment costs by keeping workers away.

With the change to the team deployed in 2021, Microsoft wants to be the best collaboration software, regardless of the direction of the wind.

However, we are facing a lot of competition in this regard. Google is also rolling out Meet updates, chasing hybrid workers around the world, eliminating the need to pay to access Google Workspace.

Best Logitech C920 Deals Today

PRE-PRIME DAY SALE ends with

Check out more deals from these top retailers:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos