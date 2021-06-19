Best Prime Day TV Deals Now: Price Cuts for LG, TCL, Toshiba, Insignia and more





Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner.

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner. With these Prime Day deals, new TVs may emerge in the future. From Insignia to Vizio, sales are already growing with affordable TV staples, so you don’t have to wait until Prime Day to win a deal on TV that takes your viewing and streaming experience to the next level.

Amazon has already launched discounts on many TVs, including two of the brand’s low-priced Fire TV Edition TVs, before the official launch of the Prime Day sale, from Best Buy, including CNET TV’s top-rated TVs. There are also solid deals. The first person, David Katzmaier, has reviewed it before. Here’s what we know about Prime Day deals on TV today:

insignia

By today’s standards, the Insignia TV is a bit smaller at 43 inches, but it offers crisp 4K resolution along with Amazon’s Fire TV interface and Alexa voice remote. With a $ 100 discount for Prime members, this 43-inch Insignia can be cheaply added as a second TV in a small room that doesn’t require a large screen.

Amazon Sarah Tew / CNET

This 50-inch TCL model is already low-priced and is currently available at a $ 30 discount, whether you’re a Prime member or not. It features Roku TV, which we believe is the easiest to use and most responsive smart TV interface. The TCL S435 series provides the same image quality as the previous S425 series. This turned out to be sufficient for most people.

Now Playing: Watch This: TCL 6 Series: Best TV for Money in 2020

4:21

David Katzmaier / CNET

Vizio’s M-series Quantum is one of the cheapest TVs with local dimming capabilities and is a technology that provides excellent contrast. The 55-inch model costs only $ 480, but you’ll need to log in to the My Best Buy membership program, which you can join for free, to see the $ 20 discounts listed here. Want to increase the size? The same 65-inch Vizio model costs $ 680.

Read the Vizio M7 Series Quantum Review.

Sarah Tew / CNET

This TV is your first choice if you can’t afford OLED. Vizio’s P-series Quantum provides very bright images with highly effective full-array local dimming for deep black levels. Katzmaier hasn’t reviewed it yet, but based on experience with previous versions, its image quality is about the same as the entire TCL 6 series, but with improved game connectivity with the Xbox Series X and PS5. .. Sign up for the free My Best Buy membership program and get $ 20 off your 65-inch Vizio PQ.

David Katzmaier / CNET

Want to spend everything and spend more to get the best image quality? You are in the right place. Very simply, the LG OLEDCX provides images that are measured by all other televisions. Yes, it’s the best TV Katzmeier has ever reviewed (and he’s watched it several times over the years). If you’re ready for spring for OLED TVs, this is what you get. The 65-inch model was hovering for nearly $ 2,000, but Amazon dropped it to $ 1,850.

Read the review of the LGOLED CX series.

