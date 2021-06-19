Google Assistant adds black history features in honor of Juneteenth





To commemorate June 16th, the Google Assistant has important new features.

“Hey Google, what happened in black history today?

On Saturday morning, Google announced the addition of black history features available to assistant-enabled smart speakers, smart displays, or phone users. Ask, “Hey Google, what happened in black history today?” The voice assistant recites daily historical content curated by Google with the help of civil rights activist and scholar Dr. Karl Mack.

The facts aim to highlight important black cultural events and leaders as the United States continues its racial calculations. This feature is one of many initiatives that Google and countless other companies are taking to celebrate June 16th for the first time. On Wednesday, President Biden officially held a day to commemorate the liberation of the enslaved people. This is a federal holiday recognized in all 50 states. Learn more about Juneteenth.

Google has also released a new Doodle from Detroit-based artist Rachelle Baker to celebrate the joy and artistic contribution of black people.

In a Google press release sent to Mashable, Baker describes the process of creating Doodle as follows: We also read about certain symbols, foods, colors and activities that continue to be important in celebrating and commemorating this holiday. “

Image: Rachel Baker / Google

And finally, on Google Maps, a local guide, Aprilham, has put together a New Orleans Freedom Tour featuring local historic monuments and black-owned businesses. You can see it here.

