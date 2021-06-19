AI and the future of world trade | Technology and AI





Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming established in our daily lives, but technology is still surrounded by misunderstandings and skepticism. If you ask the general public, you might jump into a dystopian scenario where a robot has taken over the world.

It’s a great sci-fi blockbuster, but the reality is different and it’s better. Those products that Amazon suggested you buy? AI. That TV series you were encouraged to watch on Netflix? AI. Want to try a self-driving Tesla car? You guessed it: AI.

There is no single industry that has not been reshaped by technology. But until recently, there was one notable exception. It’s world trade. Fortunately, it’s changing slowly.

The mechanisms that underpin the world’s trade, trade and finance are primarily paper-based and manual process-dependent industries. The US $ 18 trillion industry has been impacted by a new wave of innovation, including AI.

Exploring the potential of AI in trade finance

AI refers to using computer-aided systems to help people make decisions and make decisions. It relies on large amounts of data and models to understand information and elicit intelligence.

In trade finance, AI is useful for analyzing quantitative data. The repetitiveness of trade finance means that we have a lot of non-traditional data at our disposal.

This is a very efficient tool for data analysis when a trade finance provider needs to assess the risk of funding a transaction, revealing the intelligence and risk associated with SMEs. It means you can.

AI helps the industry go beyond traditional credit scoring processes. Traditional credit scoring processes are outdated and continue to rely on past accounting entries, resulting in a $ 1.5 trillion shortage worldwide that SMEs do not have access to trade finance.

Overcome barriers

AI can address this shortfall by creating an accurate credit scoring model. This can include accounting for a company’s payment history, measuring the risk of financing a transaction, identifying supply chain risk, and benchmarking against peer groups.

Trade finance providers can use this information to effectively communicate with SME clients and ultimately help establish better business relationships.

Towards a technical utopia?

The adoption of AI can bring many benefits to the industry, and the industry is in the early stages of fundamental change.

Progress is driven by fintech and a willingness to change. The industry is working together to create a new infrastructure for distributing trade financial assets to other investors in a transparent and standardized format.

Infrastructure creation is possible through improved technology and is integrated throughout the trading ecosystem in collaboration with banks, insurers, and other industry participants.

Best Collaboration: The industry, as we know it, is using technology to reshape world trade.

This article was contributed by Michael Boguslavsky, AI Head of Tradeteq.

