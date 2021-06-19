Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Everything you know so far





The Google Pixel 6 is getting a lot of attention in the rumored factory, with multiple leaks and a deeper peek into the next Google smartphone. It is also speculated that the Pixel 6 will come with a larger Pixel 6 Pro phone. Even Pixel Fold and XL models are likely to debut with Pixel 6 series smartphones. Last year’s legitimate leak suggested that the three codename devices Passport, Raven and Oriole are now believed to be a trio of these Pixel smartphones due out this year.

Expectations are high for the Pixel 6 series as there are improvements compared to the Pixel 5. We still don’t know how much they will actually get better. Watch the definitive preview of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro before the smartphone launches.Design and display

The design of current generation smartphones needs to be eye-catching and aesthetically pleasing to attract the attention of buyers. The leak suggests that the Pixel 6 looks radically different, so Google seems to have made the right note. Leak rendering with JonProssers and rendering with OnLeaks have a funky back panel on the back panel of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. A bar that runs along the upper section just above the camera array.

Another video by Concept Creator shows a 3D printed (PLA printed) version of the Pixel 6. The real-world look and feel when compared to the Samsung Galaxy S21 is another indicator of what a smartphone will look like.

As you can see from the rendering of OnLeaks, the Pixel series has an AMOLED display. The Pixel 6 supports flat-edged 1080p 6.4-inch screens, while the Pro version can support QHD + 6.7-inch curved screens. Interestingly, both have a fingerprint scanner under the display, which permanently throws away the rear scanner. According to Leaker Max Weinbach, both devices support a 120Hz refresh rate screen, which potential buyers will definitely love.

The camera module

Pixel smartphones are known to have excellent camera performance, and Pixel 6 should follow suit. If a leak occurs, the Pixel 6 will set up a dual rear camera, but the Pro may come with a triple camera module. According to OnLeaks, the larger Pro version will have a telephoto camera and a super wide-angle lens next to the main sensor. Rumor has it that the Pro model has a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP periscope telephoto lens with a 5x optical zoom.

Taking the rumored jargon further, Patently Apple suggests that there is an under-display camera on the front. However, renderings by Onleaks and Jon Prosser clearly deny that speculation because the phone appears to have a centered selfie shooter. One thing is certain: the image playback and post-processing capabilities of Pixel 6 smartphones will be further improved. This fact has been confirmed by Google, which states that it is working with image experts to capture accurate photos in real color on future devices.

Processing power and battery

There is strong speculation about Google using its own chipset, codenamed Whitechapel, for future devices. According to a recent report by 9to5Google, the chipset is ready for Google to use on future devices. The devices most likely to get an in-house chipset seem to be the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. According to Weinbach, chipset performance will be somewhere between Snapdragon 888 and last year’s flagship product, Snapdragon 865.

The advantage of Google here is that it can incorporate its own neural processor unit and image signal processor. This allows you to freely fine-tune the AI ​​function. Something like a calculated photo chop. Sure, there are risks to using a proprietary chipset, but if Google wants to play it safely, the next best option is ideally the Snapdragon 7805G.

Batteries will be another important issue for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 5 wasn’t very impressive in the battery sector, so Google is trying to set it up correctly on the Pixel 6 series. A larger battery is needed to increase the screen refresh rate, and the Pixel Pro can use a battery of at least 5,000mAh. Rumor has it that the small Pixel 6 has a 4,500mAh battery.

One of the recent leaks also suggests that the device has a quick charge feature thanks to the newly developed Google Pixel Stand. This new accessory features faster charging technology and a built-in fan to keep your phone cool at all times. As OnLeaks suggests, the Pixel 6 series is capable of wireless charging. This is a good sign. Everyone speculates if the phone will get a bundled charging brick, as Apple and then Samsung abandoned it for their flagship device.

Release date and price

Now the most exciting bit is coming, when will the phone go on sale and at what price will it go on sale? Looking at Google’s past release cycles, October seems to be the month of new release selection. The Pixel 5 was an exception released last September, due to a pandemic since then. We strongly believe that the October release of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is imminent this year. The only obstacle could be a lack of chips that could advance the launch.

The price of Pixel series phones will be interesting as Google is likely to have better hardware, but you’ll want to stick to competitive prices to keep buyers honest. Sure, don’t expect the price to be cheaper than the Pixel 5. However, a similar price tag may be the way to go.

Summary of Pixel 6

Participating in the current premium smartphone race requires a valuable upgrade to Pixel 6 and Pixel Pro. There is a great deal of design overhaul required and the device rendering proposed by the trusted Leakster is comfortable. Battery life and performance are another area where Google ensures the escalations it needs.

After Google has made a number of predictable releases over the last few years, we expect Pixel 6 to be amazing. Whether you can challenge something like the Galaxy S series or the iPhone will be a remarkable and interesting development. Given the current global situation, it’s not surprising that both Pixel 6 and Pixel Pro will be delayed, but I’m looking forward to it anyway.

