People keep finding loved ones late on Google Maps





For years, Google Maps has provided Street View. Street View stitches together panoramic images to recreate a digital replica of real-world physical space that you can explore online. Some people scroll the platform long enough to use the time travel feature to capture images of their recent loved ones that appear to be captured by one of Google’s cameras and permanently stored on Google Maps. I’m discovering that I might find it.

In the last few days, reviews have spread several posts announcing these findings. One of the UK-based author Sherri Turner has already received tens of thousands of likes on Twitter. Similar tweets from anonymous confessions have attracted attention not only from other Twitter users, but also from major media outlets. The tweets have become threads, sharing stories of others looking for their deceased relatives on Google Maps.

See my mother’s old house in Google Maps Street View, the house where I grew up. It is written as an image taken in May 2009. There is a light in her bedroom. It’s still her home, she’s still alive, I’m still visiting every few months by train to Bodomin Parkway,

Sherri Turner (@ STurner4077) June 16, 2021

This isn’t the first time you’ve used Street View’s time travel feature to search for departures on Google Maps or share your experiences on social media. Google released Street View in 2007. This kind of viral Twitter post has been around since at least 2013. This trend shows a lasting pattern of Google pushing the endless quest to map the whole world (Street View currently includes 87 countries). And it constantly updates that data. Somewhere along the way, Google Maps users have noticed that this process has unintended consequences.

This effect suggests that momentary surveillance is needed to create these 360-degree worldviews. Google Maps uses a number of cameras to create the immersive experience that Street View offers. According to Google, real-world digital recreation is underpinned by millions of cameras that capture multiple angles, collected by people driving, pedaling, sailing, and walking around to capture images. The company has also moved to allow users to send their own images to supplement their own Street View. Helping to remember the deceased family isn’t really the intended purpose of Google Maps, but a spokeswoman told Recode that it’s heartwarming for people to use the platform this way. I did.

Street View’s time travel feature allows you to compare the current image with the image captured by 2007. Google map

Writer Turner told Recode earlier this week that he discovered a time travel feature in Street View when he was trying to find out what his deceased mother’s home, which died nearly four years ago, is now. Told. She finally realized that the last image available in Street View was from 2009. It showed the house with the lights on and told Turner that the mother was at home when the image was captured. It tells Recode a little more that you feel like you’ve stumbled than something you’ve caused.

Again, people have been discovering images of their recent loved ones in Street View for some time. That was happening even before Google introduced the time travel feature. This phenomenon drove the entire news cycle when a Twitter user said last year that he found an image of his deceased grandfather in Street View. Tweets have generated over 400,000 likes.

But the story has more than viral content. This image is a reminder that many people in Street View don’t know that their photo was taken, and the deceased says nothing about whether their image remains in service. not.

In a broader sense, tech companies like Google have a lot of power over this sensitive personal data, and citizens have a norm on how data related to declining people should be treated. Does not play a real role in setting up. This is especially important because Google’s approach to this data may be inconsistent with the religious and cultural norms surrounding death practiced by many users around the world.

Professor Fahim Hussein of Arizona State University’s Faculty of Social Innovation and Future told Recode that the vast majority of online users are increasingly coming from the southern countries of the world. What we are seeing more and more is [the] People’s participation in the design.

The deceased family hasn’t made the only amazing discovery on Google Maps. There is an entire online community dedicated to identifying everything from wildlife to sandstorms and exploring unusual mapping platforms. The apparent ubiquity of Street View and Google Maps also has a much darker side, raising myriad concerns about people’s privacy. For example, in 2013, a California father had to ask Google to remove an aerial photograph of his son’s corpse. Google says it has a system in place to blur personally identifiable information from the passers-by and license plates in the pictures it takes. But obviously, some people can still identify if they know what the family is looking for.

The lasting tendency to find a lost loved one inevitably serves as a reminder that Google plays a major role in keeping a long-term record of our daily lives. There are no signs that the digital artifacts stored in Street View will soon disappear. Instead, they can be part of the way history is recorded in processes that are not always in control.

