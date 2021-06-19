Return to the office: How companies like Apple, Google, Facebook and others welcome backworkers





However, as the number of cases of Covid-19 declines and more Americans are vaccinated, businesses are beginning to establish protocols on how and whether to resume office life.

For Wall Street banks, Citibank has said it’s adopting more hybrid models, but there’s growing consensus that everyone should be back at their desks by Labor Day. Technology companies, on the other hand, take a much more flexible approach.

This shows how tech and financial giants are dealing with returning to office life.

Apple

According to The Verge, Apple (AAPL) expects employees to return to the office three days a week in September, CEO Tim Cook emailed employees earlier this month.

“For all that we were able to achieve while many of us were separated, the truth is that there was something inherently missing from the past year: each other,” Cook said. I said in an email. “Sure, video conferencing calls have narrowed the distance between us, but sometimes it simply can’t be duplicated.”

Employees are expected to be in the office on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, but employees with the role of allowing remote work have the option of working from home on Wednesdays and Fridays. The company also offers up to two weeks of telecommuting annually, encouraging vaccination, but not required.

Facebook

Earlier this month, Facebook announced that employees could apply for remotework if their role allowed. Workers who want to return to the office have the flexibility to do so, but are encouraged to spend at least half the time in the office. Employees are also given 20 days each year to work remotely.

Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees in a memo that he plans to continue working in remote areas for at least half of next year, a spokeswoman for the company confirmed to CNN business.

Google

Until September, Google (GOOG) employees around the world may continue to work remotely before deciding whether to return to the office, work in another Google office, or apply for full-time remote work. I can do it.

“The future of work is flexible,” CEO Sundar Pichai wrote to employees in a May memo.

Pichai said he expects about 60% of employees to return to their pre-pandemic office, 20% to move to another office, and 20% to work from home.

twitter

Twitter (TWTR) has not yet set an exact start date for returning employees to the office, but will start with a 20% capacity limit.

Early in the pandemic, the company said it plans to continue working remotely “forever” if some of its employees choose.

In a statement to CNN Business, Twitter Vice President Jennifer Christie said, “If employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and want to keep it going forever, they will do it. “. .. “Otherwise, our office will be their warm and welcoming self, taking some additional precautions when we feel safe to return.”

The company emphasizes that it wants employees to have the option of returning to the office, but expects most workers to choose a hybrid model where they spend their time in the office and spend their time at home.

Uber

Uber (UBER) will move to a hybrid model in September, according to a blog post by Nikki Krishnamurthy, chief human resources officer of the company, in April.

Riding company employees are expected to be in the office three days a week, but can also work remotely for the remaining two days.

“I feel that this combination of face-to-face work and remote work gives people the freedom to do their best while staying connected with their colleagues,” Krishnam Lucy said in a blog post.

Bank of America

Bank of America (BAC) is encouraging and expecting all vaccinated employees to return to their offices after Labor Day, CEO Brian Moynahan said this week.

“Our view is that all vaccinated teammates will be back,” Moynihan said in an interview with Bloomberg Television this week. “We can work pretty well and start preparing for other teammates as we go through the fall.”

The bank does not require employees to report their vaccination status, but expects to enter their status on the company portal.

Citibank

Citi (C) said in March that it would recognize how people would benefit from the aspects of working remotely and would add some flexibility to the process of returning to the office.

The bank said it expects up to 30% of US staff to return to the office in July. The majority of city workers around the world are designated as “hybrid” and work at least three days a week in the office and two days a week from home.

Goldman Sax

Goldman Sachs welcomed the return of employees to the office on Monday. The company expects to welcome 5,400 newly hired internships, analysts and associates to its office in addition to the returning employees.

“We are focused on advancing the journey to gradually bring people back in a safe place and are now in a position to invigorate the next step in our office reinstatement strategy,” said the bank. The department is writing. May staff memo.

Goldman Sachs (GS) also required employees to report their vaccination status before returning to face-to-face work. Vaccination is not mandatory, but the company encourages all staff to be vaccinated if possible.

JP Morgan Chase

Last month, JP Morgan (JPM) opened all US offices to employees with a 50% occupancy cap. Bank executives have informed staff that they expect all U.S.-based employees to return to their offices by early July on a consistent rotation schedule, subject to the same 50% cap. ..

“We firmly believe that working directly is important to our culture, our clients, our business and our team,” said a JP Morgan executive.

Morgan Stanley

James Gorman, CEO of Morgan Stanley (MS), said earlier this week that New York employees at the bank are hoping to return to their offices by Labor Day.

“If you go to a restaurant in New York City, you can get into the office, and I want you to be in the office,” Gorman said at an investment conference.

The company does not require vaccination, but Gorman said that “more than 90%” of employees have already been vaccinated with Covid-19. According to Gorman, that number is expected to reach 98% to 99%.

Banks continue to consider returning to the office on a case-by-case basis, according to Gorman, and some employees may not be vaccinated, or another situation if the office is outside New York. I am aware that there is a possibility of becoming.

