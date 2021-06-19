Fieldays: New Zealand farmers exhibiting innovative technology





New Zealand has re-hosted the largest agricultural show in the Southern Hemisphere after the event was canceled in 2020 by COVID-19.

Fieldays has been described as “the ultimate launch platform for cutting-edge technology and innovation,” with more than 1,000 exhibitors having the opportunity to showcase their products to more than 100,000 visitors in four days. ..

After the New Zealand border was closed during the pandemic, labor shortages have become an important issue for many agribusinesses, and robots that perform repetitive tasks such as milking dairy cows are widely touted. The latest DeLaval robot milking system uses 3D cameras for increased accuracy and efficiency, but according to the company, this does not mean the end of work.

“It’s about changing the role of labor on the farm,” says Ken Ward, Vice President of Asia Pacific Market Development. “You can turn the value of a labor unit into something a little more concrete. Management is more important than milking cows.”

Fenceless farming is another fundamental alternative for dairy farmers with the development of solar collars attached to cow necks. Developed by the New Zealand company Holter, the remote-controlled collar uses sound and vibration to allow farmers to guide cows from paddock to paddock without the need for barriers.

The technology also makes 3,000 reads per minute from all animals to establish baseline behavior and detect abnormal health events. “By measuring activity 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, the data allows us to keep healthier and better performing cows,” said Steve Crowhurst, Holter’s Business Development Manager. I am.

Agriculture accounts for about 50% of New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions, so environmental protection is also important, especially if consumers are concerned about climate change and are looking for food from more sustainable resources. It is placed.

ASB Bank, launched at Fieldays, has funded NZ $ 100 million for low interest rate “green loans” to help farmers who want to be more resilient to climate change and bring about positive changes in the environment. Founded.

Funds can be used for conservation and biodiversity restoration that promote healthy soils, ecosystems, waterways and animal welfare. Tim Dean, Executive General Manager of ASB, aims for New Zealand to “continue to lead the world in efficient and profitable agriculture and command.” Kiwi product premium. “

