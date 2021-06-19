Intel Core i7-11390H Tiger Lake Refresh CPU Impresses in Early Benchmark





Intel’s Tiger Lake-H family of notebook processors can be divided into two groups. It’s a very exciting 8-core part with a 45 watt TDP and a slightly less exciting but very fast 35 watt CPU. Both of these product groups show best-in-class single-threaded performance in high-performance and gaming notebooks. However, it seems that the update has already been done because an unpublished CPU pops up in the online benchmark database.

Fresh from the Geekbench score database is the unannounced Core i7-11390H processor. The CPU was displayed in a notebook marked NV4XMJ, MK, MH. It is mapped to a whitebook created by Clevo and used by many boutique notebook builders. Curiously, however, the model previously hosted a Core i7-1195G7 and its 28-watt TDP instead of an H-family CPU. Being a quad-core, I think it’s rather a 35 watt processor.

The performance provided by the Core i7-11390H was very good for notebook CPUs. The single-threaded Geekbench 5 test reached nearly 1,700 (1,695 to be exact), and the multi-threaded test mounted the cool 6,062. Tiger Lake was initially launched with a 28 watt TDP and a Core i7-1185 G7. When I checked the MSI Restige 14 EVO with that CPU, it was about 1,550 in the single-thread test, and the multi-thread performance was slightly below 5,900. From a single-threaded point of view, this probably 35 watt CPU was about 10% faster.

This performance is more in line with the Core i7-1195 G7 introduced in Geekbench shortly before the announcement. The processor scored 1,700 for single-threaded performance and about 6,000 for multithreaded. Accurate performance may not be as important as Geekbench is a comprehensive benchmark, but it is important to hit these high speeds in a public relations war. Intel seems to have finally caught up with the 2020 Mac mini with Apple’s M1 processor. This is a comparison that becomes more and more appropriate as Apple continues to pack this SoC into larger computers like the iMac.

I don’t think these updated H-family Tiger Lake CPUs are that far away. The previous benchmark leak occurred just days before the announcement of the Core i7-1195G7, so it’s expected that Intel’s announcement of the upgraded H processor will not be too far away. As always, keep an eye on Hot Hardware for a modern CPU world.

