Metroid Story, Description | CBR





Let’s look back at the story of the 2D Metroid franchise to catch up with the adventures of Nintendo’s iconic bounty hunter Samus Aran.

TheMetroid franchise finally gets a new 2D entry, which is none other than Metroid Dread. This long-thought-out abandoned project has finally re-emerged as the next game on Nintendo Switch, and players are back in control of Samus Aran. Properly titled in the trailer opening sequence, the Metroid V adventure takes place after the Metroid Fusion, which was previously the last entry in the series in chronological order.

The first-person Metroid Prime game is essentially a side story of the main story, because of all its influence and success. The 2D Metroid Story unfolds in four core chapters before the dreads. Let’s look back at the story of the 2D franchise from NES to Nintendo Switch to help gamers catch up on the adventures of Nintendo’s premier bounty hunter.

The Story of Metroid and Metroid: Zero Mission

The first 2D game was typically the original NES Matroid, which was later recreated and extended with the 2004 Game Boy Advance title, Metroid: Zero Mission. The story features Samus Aran, who works on behalf of the Galactic Federation to investigate the planet Zebes. This is the base of the activity of a rogue band of space pirates trying to conquer the galaxy by weaponizing the parasitic Metroid species.

Samus goes deep into the planet, confronts space pirate commanders Clade and Ridley, and then defeats Mother Brain, who ruled space pirates. This will cause the planet to self-destruct, but when Samus tries to escape to the ship, he will be shot down by the rest of the space pirates. This damages her power suit and causes her to infiltrate the mothership of an almost defenseless space pirate. She finally finds the remains of the statue of Nagazo culture that raised her. After passing the trial and getting a new suit, she defeats the remaining enemies and finally escapes.

Metroid II: Samus’s Return and Metroid: Samus’s Return Story

The next 2D story was told in Metroid II: Samus Returns, which was remade as Metroid: Samus Returns in 2017. Following the events of the previous game story, the Commonwealth fears the threat of the Metroid species. Unfortunately, the team they sent to investigate the SR388 Metroid planet went missing and urged them to send Samus again to investigate the problem.

Samus fights Metroid in their hometown and encounters Metroid at various stages of parasite evolution. This made the creature’s similarity to the alien franchise Xenomorph even more apparent. Samus eventually finds and kills Queen Metroid, and in the process finds the last Metroid hatch. Ironically, creatures now think of Samus as their mother and spare no effort when escaping SR388 after defeating Metallidley. The remake of the game added a new scene that planted the seeds of the Metroid Fusion story, and explained the inside story of the Metroid species. Created by Chozo to wipe out the X parasite, but went out of control and turned on the master.

The story of Super Metroid

The series continued with the acclaimed Metroid III, well known as SNES’s Super Metroid. The story was picked up shortly after the final game, and researchers at Samus and the planet Ceres discovered the humane and scientific potential of Metroid. Unfortunately, the scientists investigating this are soon killed by Ridley, who kidnaps baby Metroid from past games and returns it to Zebes.

So Samus leaves to chase it, and Ridley chases it. Space pirates have rebuilt their bases and have grown Metroid further. Samus had to fight an incredibly large Metroid. This is actually a baby who stops attacking immediately after understanding who Samus is. Later, Samus was almost defeated by the rebuilt Mother Brain, but the baby Metroid heals Samus before being killed by the space pirate leader. Given a stronger beam at the expense of the baby, Samus completely kills Mother Brain and leaves Zebes.

The story of Metroid Fusion

Metroid Fusion is characterized by Samus being attacked by Xparasites, which radically alters the central nervous system. The only cure comes from the DNA of the last Metroid, which saves Samus’ life again. This alters Samus’s DNA and power suit, giving it both the strengths and weaknesses of Metroid, while allowing it to absorb the currently prevalent X parasite.

Sams investigates the destroyed Biospace Institute and interacts with a new gunship AI modeled after former commander Adam. She is hunted by SA-X, an X parasite that mimics the appearance of an old power suit. Adam orders Samus to leave SA-X to the Commonwealth, despite the risks it poses. Samus is acting to stop the X parasite, but does not obey this order after learning that the Commonwealth is secretly breeding Metroid. She sends a BSL station to the collision course with the planet SR388, hoping to kill all the parasites.

Before she was able, she was attacked by the mutant Omega Metroid (nods to Baby Metroid) before being ironically saved by SA-X. Under a new ice beam attack, she kills Omega Metroid and escapes from the ship with the creatures she saved from the lab. This is where the franchise was last interrupted, so fans should check out the Metroid Dread to see where to go next.

