Microsoft announces video game for 2021 on Xbox and Switch





close

auto play

Show thumbnails

Show caption

Last slide Next slide

Many of the countries will resume as concerns about the coronavirus pandemic diminish, but video game makers have a message: if you want to stay inside, we can keep you entertained. ..

Publishers and developers will announce big and small video games in the pipeline for the rest of 2021 and 2022 during the Electronic Entertainment Expo, which took place Saturday-Tuesday (June 12-15). did. Before that, at the kick-off of the Summer Game Fest on June 9, the long-awaited collaboration between Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin and game makers such as “Dark Souls” and “Bloodborne” from FromSoftware. I learned about “Elden Ring”. , ”Was released on January 21, 2022.

Microsoft has released Xbox games such as “Psychonauts 2” to be released in August, “Forza Horizon 5” (November) scheduled to be released later this year, “Halo Infinite”, and Bethesda’s “Redfall” and “Starfield”. Was shown. The Softworks studio will be available in 2022. The software giant also emphasized the benefits of the Xbox Game Pass and the numerous games available on the subscription service.

“Metroid Dread”: The upcoming Nintendo Switch video game addresses the past and future of space warriors

Madden NFL 22: Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes on the cover of the video game, with new realistic tweaks inside

close

The video game “Metroid Dread,” which will appear on Nintendo Switch in October, concludes the 35-year story arc of franchise heroine Samus Aran. USA Today

Nintendo exhibited the “Mario Golf Super Rush” that will appear on Nintendo Switch on Friday, and in October announced a new Metroid game called “Metroid Dread.” There was also an update for these quels in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, scheduled for 2022.

An independent video game publisher has shown a roster of eclectic adventures in its work.

Sony has not participated in E3, but the new PlayStation 5 game “Ratchet & Crank: Lift Apartment” released on June 11 has been well received.

As Concord, the guardian of the vine-shaped island of the video game “Garden Story,” which will be featured on Nintendo Switch and Steam this summer, you’ll have to fight growing corruption. (Photo: Rose City Game / Picogram)

Last year, spending on video games increased 23% to $ 177.8 billion, according to research firm NewZoo. Experts are divided on whether spending on games will increase in 2021. DFC intelligence is expected to grow by 10% worldwide and people are spending more, but they can actually leave the house so they probably spend less time playing.

What else has happened with technology?

Cartoon App: The Voil AI Artist app, which turns your face into an animated movie character, has swept social media, do you need to download it?

Is Windows open? The net wasn’t impressive, as a preview of Microsoft’s new Windows 11 operating system seemed to be leaked online. But this is clearly not the final product. The software giant is planning a Windows event on Thursday (June 24th), so you’ll learn right away.

Another net mess. Just a week after a major online outage, another short shut down dozens of financial institutions, airlines, and other corporate websites and apps on Thursday.

Game break

Despite a lot of online chatter, I didn’t expect Nintendo to announce new hardware at E3. Polygon has historically investigated why it makes sense not to do so.

This Week’s Talking Tech

In the Talking Tech podcast, we talked a lot about video games, but we also talked about upgrading Uber and how Twitter fights false information about climate change.

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

Read or share this story: https: //www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2021/06/19/microsoft-xbox-nintendo-switch-games-coming-2021/7728965002/

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos