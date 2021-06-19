Allow users to own a technology company to help build





Before the eternity of technology, in 2016 and 2017, one of us helped organize a shareholder campaign on Twitter and asked the platform to explore strategies to make users co-owners of the company. Since then, Twitter has been entertaining acquisition offers from companies such as Disney and Salesforce. For those of us who participated in the campaign, it seems wrong that such a personally and politically important platform attracted such love-hate dedication from users and was really just a product to be bought and sold. It looked like. The tech press picked up our campaign, but most of the time dismissed it as weird. I announced my proposal at Twitter’s annual shareholders meeting, but I only got a few percent of the shareholder votes.

But soon, in 2018, Uber and Airbnb wrote to the Securities and Exchange Commission, suggesting what they asked for on Twitter and what sounded creepy. That is, allow the user to give the driver and host the company’s capital, respectively. Whether or not they are (or should be) considered by law to be employees, contractors, or customers, these are, and should be, platform-dependent people. For some reason, what seemed impossibly utopian in 2017 was now the largest gig platform corporate strategy. Without many fanfares, user ownership has quietly emerged as an industry trend.

Wired opinion

about

Morshed Mannan is a researcher at the Robert Schumann Institute for Advanced Studies, Institute of European Universities. He holds a PhD in a democratic company in platform economy from Leiden Law School and is a research affiliate of New School’s Cooperative Digital Economy Institute. Nathan Schneider is an assistant professor of media studies at the University of Colorado at Boulder and heads the Media Enterprise Design Lab. His latest book is “For Everyone: The Fundamental Traditions that Shape the Next Economy.” He is a board member of Start.coop and Zebras Unite.

The Airbnbs letter clarified the reason. Increasing the coordination of incentives between sharing economy companies and participants benefits both. The platform can gain more loyalty from users who may come and go on a whim. Equity Wards, on the other hand, can draw users into the benefits of company ownership. This is usually reserved for elite employees or those who already have the wealth to invest.

We do not tend to trust these companies, which have long had conflicting relationships with public goods. However, it is true that broader ownership in the platform economy can change the game. In fulfillment, Alec McGillis wipes out a new book on how Amazon reshaped America, as Sears once did if Amazon was owned by a quarter by workers. The average warehouse worker in 2020 has over $ 400,000 in stock.

Equity grants may also include control over corporate strategy. For example, on social media platforms, user owners can request restrictions on the use of personal data, more control over what is displayed in feeds, and a say in the formation of content moderation policies. Think about Facebook’s surveillance committee. However, the members are elected by the user and have more meaningful power.

The SEC did not immediately allow Airbnb and Uber to request the issuance of shares from users, so companies have taken workarounds. Uber has issued a cash grant to loyal drivers, giving them the option to buy shares in a public offering in 2019. Pandemic refunds hurt many hosts Airbnb announced two forms of phantom ownership before it was released in 2020. A host advisory board that donates company shares for payment to the host and notifies the company’s decisions. The company seems to have been serious. And it seems that the SEC is coming. At the end of last year, the commission proposed allowing gig companies to pay up to 15 percent of their compensation in stock.

We have been studying and supporting parallel movements while a huge platform is developing a stock sharing scheme. It’s a new wave of early startups trying to include sharing in their plans from the beginning. Some are platform co-operatives like Kinfolk, a new driver-owned ride-hailing service in New York City, driver co-operatives, and consumer co-operatives featuring black-owned brands. Instead of the dramatic benefits that aspiring unicorn companies promise to wealthy investors, these zebra startups prioritize the interests of marginalized communities. Others, such as software developer gig platform Gitcoin, use blockchain technology to share ownership through crypto tokens rather than traditional stocks.

Technology investors typically expect startups to achieve either an IPO or an acquisition. What if the platform company could instead work towards a final withdrawal to the community? What if sharing was what long-term users expected? Rather than the frenzied turmoil of GameStop, this approach can foster true loyalty, accountability, and shared wealth.

A new article in Georgetown Law Technology Review details several routes to how exits to the community work. These strategies are based on many years of examples, from electric co-operatives that power most of the countryside of the United States to employee ownership schemes that serve approximately 14 million US workers today. We will also explore the new possibilities offered by decentralized social media and blockchain technology.

Several pioneers have already achieved this. A few years ago, Colorado-based tech news website Hacker Noon left Medium.com with an equity crowdfunding campaign (with Nathan in attendance) to build its own platform through user investment. Did. Groupmuse, a chamber music house concert platform, is now owned by employees and is now being owned by musicians.

