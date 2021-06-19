The latest update of Phasmophobia adds two new ghost types and a new map





The new Phasmophobia content update includes two new ghost types in addition to the new map. Bug fixes and HR updates conclude the announcement.

Online co-op horror title Phasmophobia received a patch this week adding two new ghost types and a new map for players to investigate. A huge number of patches, changes, and content additions were previously only accessible in beta.

Phasmophobia began early access on the Steam and VR platforms in September 2020 and quickly gained both criticism and unexpected popularity. Engagement by popular YouTubers such as Twitch Streamer, Markiplier and Jacksepticeye has pushed the game to the charts and introduced indie multiplayer horror titles to millions of players during the Halloween season. The premise of the game is simple. Up to 4 players act as ghost investigators. Given a place for ghosts, they try to reveal the essence of ghosts creeping into the phobic area. The purpose of the investigation and options is completed by the player using a variety of gadgets and tools while avoiding deadly ghosts lurking nearby.

Kinetic Games, the developer of Phasmophobia, has announced on Steam that the latest content updates, including two new ghosts and new maps, are available to everyone (via VG247). The two new types of ghosts are youkai (a class of traditional Japanese spirits) and huntu (meaning “ghost” or “spirit” in Indonesian). The new map is a “small house” called Willow Street House, where players will need to use furniture for the covers if the lockers and closets are not hidden. Other additions include new daily challenges, the ability to reset corrupted saved files, and blasphemous filters. , And the sell button. Horrible changes have also been made. For example, when a player sees or hears in a hiding place, a ghost walks to the hiding place. In addition, ghosts are more likely to interact with objects and doors, and are less likely to wander far away from the room.

In addition to content updates and changes, there are some welcome bug fixes and performance improvements. Phasmophobia was famous for hacker and bug issues when it was released to Early Access in 2020. It’s no wonder that the only developer, Dknighter, had to deal with Phasmophobia, which was a huge hit in the PC gaming space overnight. The developers have announced that they will hire both artists and programmers to assist in loading and planning future content.

Staff boosts to kinetic games need to make phobia content expansion more substantive as the game approaches full release. Bugs can go unnoticed as well, but keep in mind that kinetic games are still a small team. A full release is still planned for 2021, according to Phasmophobia’s Steam page. Meanwhile, players can enjoy new batches and improvements of content.

The name of the developer Inner Sloth was randomly generated among us

Caleb Greer

Caleb Greer is Screen Rant’s freelance game newswriter and co-host of the X-Block Podcast, a weekly podcast on the Xbox. Before writing for Screen Rant, Caleb wrote game news for TrueAchievements.com while completing his bachelor’s degree in history. Most recently, Caleb earned a master’s degree in history while working at AmeriCorps to solve community problems. Caleb is a lifelong achievement hunter on the Xbox, but his gaming knowledge and experience goes far beyond the Microsoft ecosystem. If he hasn’t written the news, he’s probably playing Halo or watching Dragon Ball Z. You can find him on Twitter @ XBlockCaleb.

Other works of Calebglia

