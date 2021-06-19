Google Message Font Size Adjustment Guide: Introducing how to use, pin conversation, etc.





Google Messages, a huge text messaging application for search engines, has finally received new features that could definitely change the way the service is used.

The tech giant has confirmed that the Google Messages app has the ability to send encrypted RCS messages and the ability to automatically organize your inbox.

(Photo: Photo by Sean Gallup / Getty Images) Participants are looking at their smartphones at the beginning of the Federation of German Industries (BDI) annual meeting in Berlin, Germany, on September 25, 2018. The current trade dispute between the United States and China is a major topic in Congress.

Also read: Google Pixel Buds A Series: Is the device worth less than $ 100?Specifications, place of purchase, etc.

However, the most important feature added to the Google Messages app is the new font size adjustment feature. This has been lacking in service for the past few years and users have been unable to zoom in on the conversation.

And now, Google has confirmed that the latest version of the messaging app has this feature. Reddit user u / user01401 is the first user to leak this new feature.

“Many people have been asking for years to be able to adjust the font size of Google messages. It’s finally here!” Added an anonymous leaker.

Google Message Font Size Adjustment Guide

9To5 According to the latest Google report, a new font size adjustment feature allows you to change the font and display size of conversational text. This makes the screen easier to see.

(Photo: Photo by Sean Gallup / Getty Images) Visitors try a Microsoft-powered Nokia smartphone next to the cloud symbol at the Deutsche Telekom stand the day before the CeBIT 2012 technology trade fair officially unveiled on March 5. In 2012, in Hannover, Germany. CeBIT 2012, the world’s largest information technology trade fair, was held from March 6th to 10th, and this year’s major feature is the progress of cloud computing.

Here’s how to use the latest features to give you more ideas:

The new Google Message font size adjustment feature is very easy and starts with opening a thread. You can then increase most of the text in the current window with just a two-finger pinch. However, you need to keep in mind that the app bar remains the same. With this feature, all timestamps and message bubbles will be adjusted accordingly. This includes the prompt and the text entered in the create field. Icons and menus such as contact avatars and submit buttons remain static. Google’s other innovations

Apart from the new font resizing feature in the messaging app, XDA Developers also reported that Google is also rolling out the ability to pin conversations to the top of text messaging applications.

It is currently available in the new Google Messages 8.3.026 app version. However, you may not see this new feature. In that case, just clear the application’s cache.

Always keep the tab open in TechTimes for updates to Google Messages and other news about other similar apps.

Related article: Google: Rumors of Android “Find My Device” app Bluetooth feature coming soon

This article is owned by TechTimes

Author: Griffin Davis

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos