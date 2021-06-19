The Google Messages app now offers end-to-end encryption for SMS





New Delhi: Tech giant Google has launched end-to-end encryption (E2EE) in its Google messaging app. This is the default SMS service for many Android phones. The app allows carriers to offer Rich Communication Services (RCS) and is considered an alternative to the Apple siMessage service on the iPhone. Last year, Android makers completed the rollout of Google Messages to all countries.

The Google messaging app E2EE works only for one-to-one communication and cannot be used for group chat. Also, the user must turn on the RCS option. This allows carriers to provide features such as read receipt, input status, and location. These features are typically found in instant messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal, but haven’t been seen in regular SMS services for a long time.

However, enabling E2EE in your default messaging app makes Google the latest product in the tide of encrypted messaging. This is what the World Government has been against for some time. SMS messages are usually easy to track because they occur over the carrier network rather than on a private server owned by the enterprise. Telecommunications service providers are required by law to keep a copy of all text messages sent over the network and provide the same when they receive the appropriate legal request. This can be even more difficult with E2EE, as only the sender and recipient of the text can read the text.

No matter who you exchange messages with, the information you share is personal. End-to-end encryption of messages helps keep conversations in transit more secure. When a message moves between your phone and the phone of the person you’re sending the message to, it prevents anyone from reading the content of your message, “Google wrote on its website. ..

When Google enters E2EE with a message, it can also encourage other smartphone makers to enable the service in the app. Samsung, Xiaomi, and many other companies are offering default SMS apps on their phones, which could allow E2EE to compete with Google.

