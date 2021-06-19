Best Backyard Technology: Check out Robot Mowers, Herbicides, Smart Sprinklers-USA TODAY





If I had a comfortable bed in my backyard, no bugs, and a retractable superdome-style roof for the rare rains in the San Francisco Bay Area, that’s where I sleep.

I’ve always liked to be outside, but it seems that the fresh air has never felt so comfortable since the pandemic. And since my current home is in an urban industrial area with more cement than wood, I rely on a small outdoor space to maintain my mood.

It turns out that I’m not alone. According to a recent survey commissioned by the International Casual Furnishings Association, 90% of Americans say that outdoor living spaces are more valuable than ever.

Hot Summer Technology Trends: Outdoor Upgrades

“There’s a lot of scientific research showing the physical and psychological health benefits of spending great outdoors,” said Jackie Hirschout, vice president of the American Home Assurance Alliance and executive director of the outdoor division. It was. “When the COVID-19 pandemic kept most of us home, almost every American with an outdoor living space made more use of their decks, pouches, and patios, and these this summer. We will continue to upgrade the space. ”

Many of the upgrades people make involve some new technology. From smart grills that you can control from your Apple Watch to robotic herbicides that work in the sun, you’ll never run out of new gadgets to improve your garden. Here are some of the best:

Do you have a green thumb?There is an app for that

I use the PictureThis app (iOS, Android) on my smartphone to identify plants, set water and fertilizer reminders, and diagnose problems when otherwise beautiful buds look a little sick. Open the app, point your smartphone’s camera at the system, take a photo, or upload a photo you’ve already taken and you’ll receive a response within 1 second. According to the app’s website, it can identify over 1 million plants with 98% accuracy.

Tap the small “diagnosis” symbol to see if the plant has aphids or fungi, or if you need special attention. For an additional fee, you can also get help from a team of botanists who can answer questions and suggest specific treatments for azaleas. Starting at around $ 1.99 per month, there’s a free version and multiple levels of premium features.

Robot herbicide

The solar-powered Tertill ($ 349) herbicide is my new backyard BFF (eternal best friend). Starting with the fact that it’s unique in flower beds and vegetable gardens, just by taking it out of the box and putting it in the soil and pressing the button above, I’m a little crazy about it for some reason.

So how do you tell the difference between weeds and plants? A forward-looking sensor embedded in a round plate-sized body is constantly looking for weeds that are identified as being too short to reach the edge of the Tertill. When you see a plant that is over 2 inches high, a spinning thread cutter cuts off the tip and a tank cap-sized cutting wheel digs up the dirt underneath. It also comes with some wire “guards” that can wrap lowland flowers and plants that you don’t want to touch. It runs for about 2 hours on a full solar charge, goes to sleep, and turns on again when it’s ready to get rid of weeds again.

Unemployed lawn mower

For those lucky enough to have a lush lawn that isn’t built into the sides of a steep slope, the autonomous robot mower is another cute upgrade. One of the best I’ve tested is the Husqvarna Automower (starting at $ 1,200).

Connect to the app on your smartphone, set the trim height and limits, and schedule one or two quick trims each night. It’s incredibly quiet, won’t awaken you or your neighbors, and the small cutouts left by the robot mower are fine enough to break down and fertilize the soil, so professional gardeners are better off on the lawn I recommend the approach.

Depending on the model, the Husqvarna robot mower will run for 1 to about 4 hours on a single charge and then return to the charging station to charge. And thanks to a variety of smart sensors, you won’t accidentally hit your feet, pets, or even toddlers who accidentally trip over.

Faster bug zapper

The Skeeter Hawk line of mosquito defense gadgets includes everything from chemical-free personal wearables such as velcro straps and snap-on carabiners to lantern-like zappers of various shapes and sizes. All the products I have tested are effective and will not be bitten by new mosquitoes while camping near the lake or hanging out in the yard in the last two weeks. It is also durable.

You too-how should I put it well? – Not annoying. Connect the zapper outdoors for a soft, sparkling bluish tint. Some models have a retractable hook, an extended power strip, built-in lighting, and a nice micro USB charging feature when camping.

It also uses LED UV lights to attract mosquitoes and other flying insects and quickly zapping them into a 360 degree electrical network. UV light devices have a lifespan of 50,000 hours (5.7 years), unlike other zappers that use fluorescent tubes with a lifespan of less than 2,000 hours or 33 months.

Pour better

An intelligent water system that detects weather and humidity is another solution in the garden. Rachio 3 ($ 179 in 8 zones, $ 230 in 16 zones) has solved all the water wisdom problems and reduced wasted water.

Install the Rachio sprinkler control in your garage or shed using the same cables as your old sprinkler system. Download the included smartphone app and follow the instructions to customize everything. If you don’t have an existing lawn irrigation system, strong WiFi, or if you need to install it outdoors, you need a little extra expertise. The FAQ on the website is very helpful here, but you may need to hire an expert to set everything up.

Improve the grill game

I’ve heard people call the Traeger grill a smoker’s Tesla. After spending a year on the Ironwood885 ($ 1,499) smart wood pellet grill, I figured out what it was. A large barrel-shaped grill that can be smoked, roasted, roasted, steamed, and of course grilled with the grill.

Packed with next-generation features such as “WiFIRE” connectivity and integrated pellet sensors, you can control cooks and monitor fuel levels directly from your smartphone, Apple Watch, or any type of smart home app. device. But what I like most is the ease of use and the ease of learning how to smoke and bake meat. It’s as easy to use as turning on the oven.

Movie night upgrade in the backyard

Anker’s limited edition R2-D2 Nebula Capsule II ($ 700) is a beverage can-sized projector that lasts for 4 hours on a single charge. Display images up to 8 feet wide at 720p resolution. This may be a sticking point for movie fans, but it’s perfect for casual viewers who just want to surprise their neighbors with the cutest projector on the block. The Nebula capsule also includes speakers, over 5,000 supported apps, and Chromecast integration.

I’m currently using the white Threshold Performance sheet ($ 29) I got from Target as my screen. It has a reflective luster that works better than the old sheets I used, and unless it’s too windy, it’s a great, affordable alternative to more expensive outdoor screens. If you get more outdoor screens that you want to do right away, we’ll let you know when we find something better.

Slightly larger than this soda can-sized projector is the CLIQ portable bottle-sized camp chair ($ 100), perfect for spontaneous sitting along the way. It weighs only 3.7 lbs, can be set up in seconds and can carry 300 lbs each. They sit low on the ground, but they are very comfortable, especially wherever they want to watch a movie, go to the beach, hike, or want a comfortable seat outdoors.

And finally, to stay cool when working, playing, or just relaxing in the newly upgraded garden, Spice of Life ($ 48) bladeless W fans are another summer staple. When worn around the neck, a small fan can be directed to the neck, chest and face. Whenever and wherever you need a cool breeze. There are five speeds to choose from, which last for about 10 hours at moderate speeds and 2.5 hours at high speeds until they need to be recharged.

Technology Industry Diversification: Apple Grants $ 5 Million Innovation Grant to Four Historically Black Colleges

Now accepts reader entries: Creating a gaming community at USA TODAY

Source link

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos