Fortnite Cosmic Summer Celebration teases alien event next week





Epic seems to be planning some event for next week’s battle royale game. Many of the details are still lacking, but we know what they are called. Cosmic Summer Celebration. The event will take place at Fortnite Beach, where players may need to get together. The company has released an invitation to “RSVP” for alien-themed player events.

On Saturday morning, Fortnite’s official Twitter account tweeted an invitation with the words “Welcome Party” with a photo of a gray alien wearing goggles. The invitation will include the “Coming Soon” banner for the event to be held at Believers Beach on June 22nd at 9am EST.

Have been invited

Save the date!

Event: Cosmic Summer Celebration Date: June 22, 9am ETW Location: Believers Beach

Please reply “yes” or “no” to this invitation. pic.twitter.com/ DQLDMFDMtf

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 19, 2021

The company doesn’t provide detailed follow-up tweets, but you can see some on the weekends leading up to Tuesday. The nature of the invitation, including aliens wearing Google, shows that this will be some kind of in-game welcome party thrown by the islanders for newly arrived aliens.

Participating in a party may be worth the rewarding effort, but you’ll have to wait for what Epic will offer to visitors to Believers Beach on Tuesday. There is no mention of how long this party will last, but it will probably be like a revolving door.

Beach parties are not surprising. Many Fortnite players are currently on summer vacation, and Epic usually has season-based themes that are in line with real-life trends. Chapter 2-Season 7 is just beginning. Players have access to an all-new Battle Pass style that allows them to unlock certain items they need using UFOs, futuristic guns, and Battlestars.







