“I was changing the face of what a software engineer would look like.” Google Diversity Officer





As a country celebrating the first federal holiday in June, Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has announced an unlimited $ 50 million grant to 10 Historically Black Colleges (HBCUs). This grant represents Google’s largest technology giant’s commitment to HBCU to date and is based on Google’s Pathways to Tech initiative, which is part of the corporate racial equality initiative.

The 10 HBCUs receiving funding include Claflin University (SC), Clark Atlanta University (GA), Florida A & M University (FL), Howard University (DC), Morgan State University (MD), and NC A & T State University (NC). ), Prairie View A & M included. University (TX), Spelman College (GA), Tuskegee University (AL), and Xavier University (LA).

The historical nature of the grant is that it is unrestricted. Therefore, HBCU graduate and Google Chief Diversity Officer Melony Parker really values ​​and supports the presidents of these institutions to invest and support schools and students in the way they see fit. I am. She told Yahoo Finance that this initiative is part of Google’s greater commitment to investing in talent in the tech industry.

I am a graduate of HBCU, a first-generation university at Hampton University. I grew up in North Carolina. I want to give students access to computing and make sure that all communities and some HBCUs are in rural communities that are very similar to where I grew up.

It’s important to make sure it’s poured into tomorrow’s future, invested, and gaining access to technology. To do that, you need to equip it. As you know, our HBCUs are national treasures and we need to equip them to make the necessary investments.

Google is also committed to funding $ 100 million to join black-led capital companies, start-ups, and organizations that support black entrepreneurs. Parker states that this step, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, is an essential step for the sustainability and stability of black business owners.

Mountain View, USA-February 23, 2020: Google logo of American multinational technology company found on Google campus. (Photo courtesy of Alex Tai / SOAP Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

What we’ve heard from our entrepreneurs is the difference they made in a way that could support their business. There are also additional initiatives, such as digital coaches, to provide entrepreneurial support through Grow with Google. We have many resources available to help people really fill the gap in economic wealth and provide sustainable equity that we know is important.

Google’s Chief Diversity Officer said one of the goals of these various initiatives is to change the face of technicians and show people in the black and brown communities that their careers are within reach. is.

It’s a complete life cycle that really begins right now, and you need to influence what math you’re taking in 8th grade to make sure you have the right course work to get into computing, but access Is also required. Parker said.

So changing the face of what software engineers look like and who are engineers allowed people who look like me to understand the viable careers they have available.

Reggie Wade is a Yahoo Finance writer. Follow him on Twitter @ReggieWade.

