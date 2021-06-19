Does the world need Israel? -opinion





Many fake doctors have resulted in the death of the patient. However, you don’t have to be a member of a medical professional to pretend to have a cure for any particular physical defect. For example, consider a body politic. It always, and often fake saviors, men, and more recently women who profess to have answers to national and global illnesses. Such incidents are not uncommon in Israel. We found them in our political parties, trade unions and NGOs. There, several false leftist activists are trying to poison and brainwash the majority of working men and women, believing that they can eradicate the tragedy of Islamic extremists and terrorism. If the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is resolved and yet another Arab state is born, Islamic steam rollers will run out of steam.

Some self-loathing Jews are members of our army organized as “breaking silence.” They are spreading falsehoods about IDF activities against Arabs, including poisoning and closing water sources and wells. I heard them on one of their excursions.

Still, dozens of sick Arabs from the terrorist Gaza Strip have been cured in Israel. Even the niece of Hamas leader Ismail Hanier was treated in an Israeli hospital during the last 11 days of the war.

In the UK, national journalist unions, general transport unions, and British university and university unions believe that a campaign to boycott Israel and the goods produced there will make a difference in the Middle East. If Israel were to be considered an isolated Pariah state, she would suffer financially, as in South Africa. Interestingly, their comment on Zimbabwe is that the country is now on the verge of a complete economic collapse as a result of the disposition of white peasants, but their comment on Israel, one of the most technologically advanced nations. It’s insignificant compared to the accusations. A leader in IT technology that competes with the world and Silicon Valley.

Then there is our new “Government of Change”. The leaders were very enthusiastic about gaining power. They joined the Arabram Party and invited them to make up the 61 Knesset members needed for the majority, even at disproportionate costs. As one of my radio listeners commented, there is an Arabic saying, “My brother and I are against my cousin.” My cousin I am against strangers. In other words, blood is thicker than water. Therefore, the family ties of Ram Party leader Mahmoud Abbas will always be stronger than the ties of convenience. He has already stated that “we are part of the Palestinian people”, making him an obvious Trojan horse.

If successful, boycotts, divestments and sanctions movements advocated by Israeli haters, or more precisely anti-Semites, will cause unimaginable damage to their economies and medical services. Consider just a few of the results.

Israel, the 100th smallest country with less than 1/1000 of the world’s population, can claim an astonishing number of advances in almost every area. (WorldNetDaily contributed to the following four paragraphs).

Without Israel, Intel’s new multi-core processor was fully developed at the Israeli facility, and most laptops, PCs, and mobile phones would have to be scrapped. And our ubiquitous mobile phone was developed in Israel by Motorola, which has the largest development center in its small land. Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology was also pioneered in Israel.

In a rare public comment on the value of Israeli efforts to support Microsoft’s status quo, Bill Gates said Israeli development in technology areas such as analytics and security “is improving the world.” And he called Israel “a major player in the tech world.” Some Windows operating systems were developed by Microsoft-Israel. Pentium MMX Chip Technology was designed by Intel in Israel. Both Microsoft and Cisco have built the only R & D facility in Israel outside the United States. With more than 3,000 tech and start-ups, Israel is home to some of the world’s most tech companies outside of Silicon Valley.

In 2019, more than 8.2% of Israeli workers were in the technical profession. In 2016, the latest year in which employment statistics survey data were available in the United States, 4.9% of workers were engaged in science and technology. Therefore, Israel also ranks first in this category.

The 8.1-mile light rail maze between JFK Airport and New York City’s mass transit – is protected by the Israeli-developed Nextiva surveillance system. Israeli expertise in anti-terrorist security is sought in many parts of the world.

ISRAELI RESEARCHERS has also achieved the following:

• Designed the first flight system to protect passenger and freighters from missile attacks.

• Developed an Ex-Press shunt to provide relief for glaucoma patients.

• Announcing a blood test over the phone to diagnose a heart attack!

• Discovered that the combination of electrical stimulation and chemotherapy eliminates cancerous metastases, and developed a fully computerized, radiation-free, diagnostic device for breast cancer.

• Developed the first ingestible video camera (small enough to fit in a pill) used to view the small intestine from the inside so doctors can diagnose cancer and gastrointestinal disorders.

• Completed a new device that directly helps the heart pump blood. This is a potentially life-saving innovation for patients with congestive heart failure that synchronizes the mechanical movements of the heart through an advanced sensor system.

• Discovered a molecular trigger that causes psoriasis. And many more.

Of course, these boycott calls are not only anti-Israeli campaigns, but also anti-Semitic in nature.

The respected late Unlanders, who wrote syndicated columns in many newspapers across the United States for 45 years, once said that it was a free world and that you don’t have to like Jews if you don’t want to. Reminded the reader. If you intend to become an anti-Semitic, you should consistently turn your back on the medical advances made possible by the Jews. So go ahead and boycott all the medicines researched and developed by the Jews. Let me give you some.

• Hepatitis vaccine discovered by Baruch Bloomberg

• BelaSchick developed the first diagnostic test for diphtheria.

• The Wassermann test for syphilis developed by August von Wassermann, and its death-fighting drug developed by Paul Ehrlich.

• Insulin would not have been discovered if Oskar Minskowski had not demonstrated a link between diabetes and the pancreas.

• It was Burril Crohn who identified the disease bearing his name.

• Alfred Hess discovered that vitamin C can cure scurvy.

• Kashmir Funk first used B vitamins to treat beriberi, an inflammation of the nerves that can cause heart failure.And

• Jonas Salk developed the first polio vaccine, after which Albert Sabin completed the oral version.

And these are just some of the medicines developed by the Jews. Humanitarianism needs to offer these gifts to everyone in the world, regardless of race, color or belief. Anti-Semites who want to boycott these gifts can go ahead and turn them down, but I suspect their principles are out of the window when it comes to their own health and survival.

So what are all the points of this?

The very idea of ​​eradicating or expelling Israel from its historic home is only suicidal not only to its Arab neighbors, but to the rest of the world.

US trade unions, including US postal workers and Teamsters, have attacked British trade unions for planning to boycott Israel. They write in strong words, “Imagine today’s world without knowing Israel.” Signed by more than 20 trade union representatives, “Investing time, energy and physical aid, rather than selling from Israel, is the best way to alleviate the ongoing suffering of Palestinians and Israelis. I believe that. ”

They further condemned any academic boycott program, stating: “We recognize the importance of maximizing the free flow of ideas and academic exchanges between people, cultures and religions, rather than limiting exchanges with Israeli educators, scholars and institutions. And the country. “

Stop for a moment and imagine today’s world where you didn’t know Israel. And go further and imagine what our world would look like if the Israeli enemies were upset. Do you live in Iran, Iraq, Syria, Hamastan, or in Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East?

This is highlighted by AFL-CIO, the US Labor Union Industrial Organization Council, which represents more than 12.5 million workers, the largest trade union federation in the United States. It consists of 55 national and international unions.

The president, Richard Trumka, said of Israel, “As long as I am the president, you will never have a stronger ally than the AFL-CIO!”

Who needs Israel? Let’s be honest. Everyone is doing.

The 97-year-old writer holds the Guinness World Records as the oldest active journalist and host of radio shows. He introduces Walter’s world on Israeli National Radio (Arutz 7) and Walter Bingham File on Israeli Talk Radio. Both are in English.

