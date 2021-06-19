Do I need to buy a Chromebook on Amazon Prime Day?





With Amazon Prime Day trading rolling out from June 21st to June 22nd, many may wonder if it’s time to consider the best Chromebooks for sale during the event. Hmm. This gives you a significant discount on already very affordable Chromebooks. device.

However, if you’ve never owned a Chromebook before, it’s understandable that you’ll feel a little hesitant before getting into one of these laptops. Chrome OS doesn’t work as directly as the Windows and Mac laptops you’re used to, at least, so you might be wondering what to do when paying hundreds of dollars for one of these Amazon Prime Day Chromebook deals. Maybe.

The Chromebook is bullish overall, but it’s definitely available to everyone. There have been some major advances over the last few years, but there are some things that don’t work, or at least not, with Chromebooks. So if you’re arguing whether you need to buy a Chromebook on Amazon Prime Day, you’re here to find out what you’re looking for and whether your Chromebook is the right device for your needs. did.

(Image credit: Konstantin Savusia / Shutterstock) Chromebooks are very lightweight devices, not one in many ways.

Chromebooks don’t have a lot of rugged hardware, so they generally tend to be very portable laptops that are easy to carry in your bag on the go. Some are as thin as the best Ultrabooks on the market, but such form factors tend to be a bit more premium than most Chromebooks that focus on affordability.

The lack of rugged hardware also means that most Chromebooks look pretty light in terms of specs. It’s not uncommon to see Chromebooks with 4GB of RAM, 64GB, and even 32GB of eMMC flash storage. Flash storage isn’t as fast as the PCIe SSDs found on most laptops these days, as it’s about the same technology found on USB thumb drives.

Most Chromebook displays are 11.6 inch models, near HD quality 1365 x 768p, but not the full 1080p found on almost all Windows laptops. Larger Chromebooks usually support 1080p screens, but you can’t find anything clearer than the most premium Chromebooks. However, on a 11.6-inch screen, you don’t see the difference between 768p and 1080p resolutions, so don’t worry too much.

However, all of this low spec hardware is still enough to run Chrome OS. Chrome OS has nothing close to the system overhead of Windows or macOS, so the experience of a typical computing task on a Chromebook is similar to that of a Windows or Mac laptop.

However, this is a problem when you start loading into the Chrome tab. Chrome is optimized for Chrome OS, but that’s enough. With only 4GB of RAM, if you treat your Chrome browser like a laptop with 16GB of RAM on your Chromebook, you’ll have trouble keeping it in a grove of small tabs instead of the entire forest.

(Image credit: Acer) Chromebooks rely heavily on good internet connectivity

Chromebooks were designed with cloud computing in mind. Google has a large data center that does everything from running productivity apps like Google Docs and Sheets to streaming AAA video games like Cyberpunk 2077 via Google Stadia.

With a fast and stable internet connection, you don’t need a high-spec machine to run these apps locally. In short, it can be handled with much lower end hardware. This will allow manufacturers to manufacture Chromebooks at such a low cost, making them very affordable devices.

The problem is when you don’t have a fast and stable internet connection. This is not just given to many people outside of major metropolitan areas such as New York City and London. There’s still a lot you can do with a Chromebook without an internet connection, but its functionality is significantly reduced.

(Image credit: Asus) Locally installed software is much more focused

When it comes to apps installed locally on your Chromebook, you have far more options than when they were first introduced. Thanks to the Google Play Store, you have access to the world’s largest app marketplace, the Chrome App Store, as well as the running Linux kernel and all the software available on the Linux command line.

Unfortunately, when it comes to the Google Play Store, these apps weren’t designed with Chromebooks in mind, but with Android smartphones and tablets in mind. Running apps for mobile phones can be awkward on Chromebooks, especially if the Chromebook isn’t a 2-in-1 with a touch screen.

In addition, mobile devices typically don’t have more powerful hardware than Chromebooks, so these apps are designed accordingly and aren’t as feature-rich as you would normally find on a traditional computer. This means that locally installed productivity apps don’t have as many bells and whistles as you’re used to, and the overwhelming majority of available apps are single-function apps such as basic ToDo checklists and PDF readers. Become.

However, this more focused approach is not a bad thing. You may simply need a checklist app, as such functionality is usually handled by built-in tools on Windows or macOS. If you don’t like these tools, or don’t have what you need at all, it’s much harder to track them on a traditional laptop than a Chromebook.

(Image credit: Acer) Do I need to buy a Chromebook on Amazon Prime Day?

Hopefully, you’ll better understand what your Chromebook does and whether it can do what your laptop needs. If you need to run dedicated, full-featured software like Adobe Photoshop, you can be sure that your options are available via the cloud or in the app marketplace accessible to your Chromebook. However, these options may or may not meet your needs, so you really need to consider your specific software needs and whether your Chromebook can meet them.

If you’re just looking for light computing tasks, video streaming and conferencing, productivity tasks, web browsing, and more, most of today’s mainstream Windows and Mac laptops are actually a bit overkill. If you use your laptop to check your email, watch the best Netflix shows, and blog, a Windows laptop with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of ultra-fast storage costs a lot more than a regular Chromebook. It costs, but it is rarely used.

If your Chromebook looks like what you’re looking for, you’re in luck. Amazon Prime Day deals on Chromebooks are one of the best you’ll find all year round, so there’s no more time to buy.

