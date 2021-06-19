Top 8 Automotive Industry Trends and Innovations in 2021





The automotive industry is advancing in many ways by adopting the latest technology. In effect, automakers tend to bring something innovative to their products.

As a result, traditional vehicles are turning into modernized versions. In addition, a recent 2021 study shows that information-centric technology is a major player in the industry.

Moreover, automotive technology innovations are not limited to artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud computing. The latest trends in the Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain are also accelerating the industry. In the next article, we’ll introduce you to the top 8 trends and innovations in the automotive industry in 2021.

Top 8 new technologies for automobiles in 2021

Undoubtedly, the automotive industry has undergone significant evolution over the last few decades. Thanks to the new technology in automotive services that makes this possible.

Let’s take a look at the following top trends in automotive technology.

Artificial intelligence (AI)

Artificial intelligence or AI has revolutionized the automotive industry. AI technologies such as machine learning, deep learning, and computer vision are being applied to robot automation within the industry.

In addition, AI is implemented in various ways in the automotive business. This includes production, design, supply chain, post production, cost savings, and predictive maintenance.

In addition, AI, like self-driving cars (autonomous driving), plays a major role in driving assistance technology. Guide your drive to manage your fleet, ensure your safety, and improve services such as scrutineering and insurance.

Self-driving car (AV)

Self-driving or autonomous vehicles (AV) are the greatest innovations in automotive history. This almost eliminates the need for a human driver to drive a car. At the same time, it makes transportation more efficient and easy while ensuring security and safety.

Most importantly, AV is equipped with the latest recognition technology for detecting roads and surrounding obstacles. For example, use AI-enhanced computer vision to find hurdles on the route. Therefore, you can avoid unnecessary accidents.

Demand for self-driving cars is very high in developed countries. Many companies often struggle to find new employees. Thanks to AV, it solves the driver shortage.

Blockchain

Another innovative automotive trend in 2021 is blockchain development. It provides an innovative approach to managing data and executing transactions, along with accuracy and reliability.

In addition, blockchain has countless uses in the automotive sector.

Seamless data delivery over a secure network. Smart contract technology to accelerate the process, faster digital payments, automated leasing, maintenance, finance and other steps. Assign digital IDs to all vehicle parts to track counterfeiting with real-time alerts. Detect defective vehicle parts and remind yourself of targeting. Smart vehicles record data such as average speed and mileage to analyze driver behavior. Compliance with automobile laws and regulations. Anti-theft by preserving the driver’s identity. A reward driver for maintaining safety and better behavior.Connectivity

Nowadays, connecting smart devices to cars has become much easier. It’s a new vision for mobility.

Connectivity provides drivers with many insightful benefits. Track and measure vehicle data and send it to your mobile or laptop. The data can be used for better fleet management, predictive maintenance, driver safety and insurance.

It not only assists individual customers, but also develops a mobility ecosystem. In other words, a connected car can be called a smart car.

You can easily make hands-free calls by connecting your mobile phone or laptop to your car. Get more control over your entertainment system, navigation, heating or cooling without taking your eyes off the road. Isn’t it amazing?

Electrification

The vehicle electrification market has grown incredibly over the last few years. This is due to the high depletion rate of stored fossil fuels and the harm to the environment by using them.

As a result, the new era of the automotive industry is changing the manufacturing outlook for electric vehicles (EVs). People all over the world like electric cars. EVs outperform them in the following ways, something that traditional cars can’t offer:

Higher fuel economy. Easy charging and refueling. Lower carbon emissions. Low maintenance cost. Smooth driving. There is no sound from the engine.

However, EV still needs to fix some major issues. Like poor batteries, higher costs, fleet electrification, inadequate charging production, and renewable energy-based charging grids need to be fueled improvised.

In 2019, there were 2.1 million record electric vehicle sales worldwide. The market value for the year was $ 70.14 million. Recently, EV sales are estimated to reach $ 140.29 million by 2027.

Internet of Things (IoT)

The Internet of Things or the IoT is a kind of thing in every field. The automotive industry is also embracing this latest innovation to boost its business. The IoT is still in its infancy, but it’s already dominating the road.

IoT refers to communication between vehicles and between vehicles and their infrastructure components. Complex devices such as sensors, electronics and actuators interact over wireless networks. They share data with each other without human intervention.

Nevertheless, it finds different applications in this particular industry.

Fleet management including route management, time and driver management, traffic tracking and more. There are four ways to connect vehicles: vehicle to vehicle (V2V), vehicle to infrastructure (V2I), vehicle to pedestrian (V2P), and vehicle to network (V2P). V2N). Car maintenance system. Real-time vehicle telematics. In-vehicle infotainment.Big data and data analysis

Big data is currently expanding the reach of automakers. Previously, car makers had little information. We are now using big data to develop new models that offer entirely new services.

Advanced data analysis also provides detailed insights into the vehicle life cycle. The main ways to use big data when collecting data from vehicles are:

Quality predictive maintenance. Warn authorities about the accident. Notify the manager about the fleet. Helps determine annual sales purchases and production goals. Customer automotive data improves the supply chain, increases sales and upgrades new product designs.Human machine interface

The biggest question is how drivers interact with these latest vehicle technologies. As self-driving cars and connected cars are booming, driver assistance systems also need to be sophisticated.

This has created a new trend for human-machine interfaces (HMIs) implemented by the automotive manufacturing industry. Operate your car using a voice-based system or tactile feedback. Therefore, you can understand the type of car you are controlling.

In addition, it provides a smart virtual assistant to help drivers interact with vehicles and other services. Therefore, this function enables safe and secure driving while enjoying a road trip.

Overall

Whether it’s AI-based automation or the use of big data, the automation industry is heading in a new direction. The latest trends and innovations are reinventing the automotive business model.

In addition, digitalization, layered modeling, shared mobility and more are transforming the industry, giving automakers a great opportunity to rebuild their products.

