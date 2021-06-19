Summary of E3 and Summer Game Fest 2021: Best, Worst, and Most Boring





The video game summer begins with the release of Elden Ring’s full gameplay at Summer Game Fest 2021, ends with a bang at Nintendo Direct 2021, and yet another complete gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild. It ended with the release of.

But most of what was shown between the two was much desired. It wasn’t the most exciting event, but there were some titles and meetings that caught our eye and stood out in the trash.

From the long list of video game summer presentations for Summer Game Fest 2021 and E32021, here’s everything we like and dislike.

Elden Ring

(Image credit: Namco Bandai)

Fans have been craving more for Elden Ring since the game was released on Xbox E3 2019. Bayonetta3 fans have been waiting for more than three years, and the hype of From Softwares’ latest games is unmatched. It got so bad that fans built a fictional boss on r / Eldenring subreddit, and at almost every game event in the last two years, some people shouted for Elden Ring.

Finally, the long wait is over. Geoff Keighley has freed himself (and everyone in the world) from hype prisons by revealing one of the most anticipated games under development. We were sincerely invited to “wield the Elden Ring” and at the same time threatened a very large and scary man to extinguish the flames.

Not only has it accumulated over the last two years, but it has also provided Elden Ring. FromSoftware’s vision for the evolution of the Dark Souls open world looks brilliant, with a darker natural feel to the environment and a beautiful blend with the more grotesque enemy design. And when it comes to combat, it seems to be the biggest aspect of Sekiro. There is the rapid verticality of ShadowsDieTwices and the heavy brutality of Dark Souls. Elden Ring is the culmination of FromSoftwares’ outstanding achievements over the last decade, and it seems likely that it will secure this year’s game, which will be released in January this year.

-Mohamado Tabari

See all Elden Ring articles.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The name remains a mystery, but I finally saw the sequel to the E32021 Breath of the Wild. No game has spent more time than BotW in recent years. Then a 5-year-old kid overwrote the save in about 60 hours of the game, but it wasn’t too devastating as he needed to play more BotW. This was a switch system seller in a way I’ve never seen on a PS5 or Xbox Series X. This is an almost universal answer to which games you should get on Switch. Nintendo succeeded in reinventing the 35-year-old series as an open-world game, but still felt completely loyal to its predecessors.

It puts incredible pressure to put that sequel. It’s easy, but the teaser trailer has given us some clues as to what it looks like to tackle that challenge. Not surprisingly, Nintendo isn’t trying to invent things again. The BotW sequel looks like everyone’s original and loved one, with new abilities and weapons, plus a stronger aerial focus that brings an extra dimension to the game. In fewer games, it may come across as a criticism, but this feels like the exact right move for this sequel. Bring Ganondorf, phase up through the wall, and bring the cannon on that wonderful flamethrower arm. You will not be able to arrive here immediately in 2022. Especially if the BotW sequel arrives with the new Nintendo Switch.

— Shawn Riley

See all Breath of the Wild Sequel articles.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer

(Image credit: Xbox)

Once again, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is the most ambitious Xbox and PC experience. We already knew that Halo Infinites multiplayer would be our own free game, but we couldn’t confirm the quality of the gameplay until E3. Halo looks exactly like Halo, except that it’s great. Usually, if the game is free, you’ll have problems, but developers are funding people to buy a cosmetic Battle Pass. The best part is that they never disappear even after you buy them.

This is a notable opportunity in itself, as one of the biggest franchises will be free to play. Also, the Xbox player and PC player can be seamlessly synced, making Halo Infinite Multiplayer more likely to explode on the first day. As long as the developers are consistent with post-release updates, this could be one of the few multiplayer games I’ll continue to play in the future.

-Tabari Lami

Take a look at Halo Infinite’s entire multiplayer coverage.

Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy was one of the surprises. I was amazed at the world design, character models, and dialogue options revealed through the demo. But my excitement quickly became sour with the release of gameplay. Simply put, it doesn’t look interesting. The gameplay is reminiscent of Marvel’s Avengers, which is a problem because Marvel’s Avengers was boring.

Everything seemed sophisticated, but the gameplay itself looks like a clunky live service game. This is a problem when talking about single player games. The enemy looked like a healthy sponge, and the battle looked like an arcade too. It seems that none of the actions the player was taking has weight. In addition, the game breaks the immersive feeling by stopping after the battle just to gain experience. The story looks interesting, so I hope it’s not as bad as it looks. I’m not going through boring gameplay to experience it.

-Tabari Lami

See the full article on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Battlefield 2042

(Image credit: Dice)

You can now breathe. If you’re like me, you probably forgot when you saw the high-energy, destructive Battlefield 2042 gameplay trailer that debuted at the Xbox / Bethesda E3 conference. Where should I start? DICE picked up the movie trailers that led up to E3 and revealed that strange stunts, deadly weather events, and huge maps were part of the actual gameplay.

I can’t remember when the Battlefield franchise made so much hype, but for good reason. From what we’ve seen, the 2042 is the first true demonstration of what’s possible on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and could be even better than the Halo Infinite or Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart. This begins with a battle of 128 players on a larger map than we’ve ever seen. With the addition of destructive environments, extreme weather, futuristic weapons and vehicles, Battlefield 2042 will be one of the most enthusiastic, action-filled and thrilling franchises we’ve seen over the years.

— Philip Treacy

See all Battlefield 2042 articles.

Ash house

(Image credit: Dark Pictures)

Have you ever been worried about a crush sending you a text message? And when you finally heard the “bark”, were you disappointed that it wasn’t the person you expected? I don’t hate senders, but they have shattered your hopes. The House of Ashes is unfortunately the “unwanted text” of the Bandai Namcos E32021 showcase. Most viewers tuned in anticipation of an Elden Ring update (and some news about popular anime titles), but all we got was the House of Ashes — that’s it!

Don’t get me wrong. HoA looks terrible. This is the latest work of Dark Pictures Anthology. When the soldiers find themselves trapped underground after the quake, it looks creepy and bone-freezing. Still, I’m skeptical. Interactive visual novels are not my tea. In addition, Ashley Tisdale has voiced a character named Rachel in the game. When was she last doing something good?

— Kimberly Jedeon

See all articles on BANDAI NAMCO E32021.

Small Tinus Wonderland

(Image credit: Gearbox)

For some reason, if you’re still obsessed with the madness and polarized humor of Borderlands cell shades, Tiny Tina shouts “Roll for Initiative” when the big Tiny Tinus Wonderland reveals. There is no doubt that you were excited at that time. The trailer drops celebrities such as Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, and Will Arnett, and hopes the jokes won’t be as crisp as Gearbox’s upcoming D & D-style high fantasy predator shooter.

If it’s like the accomplished Tiny Tina attack on the Dragon Keep DLC, there’s good reason for fans of the Bonker Borderlands universe to get excited. As we now know, players can create their own characters from scratch to fight the Wyverns, Goblins, and Dragonlords themselves. When the announcement fell, I knew the hype was real, especially the gearbox had enough time to show off more in its E3 showcase.

Oh, how stupid. Following the highs of Tiny Tinas Wonderlands, what could be the worst E3 showcase in the history of the tournament has arrived — and it says a lot. For 30 minutes in a row, I got a behind-the-scenes “tour” of the Borderlands movie from CEO Randy Pitchford. There is no teaser footage of the next blockbuster, but with all the previously published summaries. Oh, and an ongoing quibble about “Gearbox University”. My fingers crossed tightly, so Gearbox deliberately gave a dull presentation and instead spent more time working in Tiny Tinas Wonderlands.

— Dara Murphy

See all Gearbox E3 Showcase articles.

Forza Horizon 5

(Image credit: Xbox)

what the hell? !! The last thing I expected at the Xbox conference was to see the Forza Horizon 5. Not only that, the release date for Forza Horizon 5 is November 9, 2021. Keep in mind that Playground Games are the same developers working on Fable. This is what I was planning to see at the Xbox conference. Obviously, the Xbox pulled us one, and that’s great. This means that the Xbox will not only feature Halo Infinite this holiday season, but will also release Forza Horizon 5.

Oh, it looks ridiculous and gorgeous. The latest Horizon title will take you across Mexico in the largest open world environment the franchise has visited. Weave the jungle, drive through accurately recreated towns and cities, and loop around dangerous volcanoes. I was convinced that the volcano’s camera was still there and I was watching real life. These are the same people set up to make parables, so I already know that the resurrection of the comical fantasy series is in good hands.

-Tabari Lami

See all Forza Horizon 5 articles.

Strangers of Paradise FINAL FANTASY Origin

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Strangers of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin was leaked before Square Enix E3. The leak provided information that Team Ninja would tackle the first Final Fantasy world with Dark Souls inspiration. I was looking forward to seeing what the game would look like for the two weeks before the event, but expectations plummeted when the trailer was shown. FINAL FANTASY Origin has the same graphic fidelity as early PS3 games, and its faded, colorless aesthetic is as ugly as all hell.

It was difficult to hype, but Square Enix released a PS5-only demo shortly after its release. I tried as soon as possible to see if it was worth the purchase, but to my surprise, FINAL FANTASY Origin is better than expected.

Balancing careful defensive timing with satisfying hack and slash combat, its progress system plays an excellent role in implementing what made Nioh work, along with new ideas surrounding the classic job system of the series. I will do it. If you have a PS5, it’s worth a try. Sure, it’s visually unpleasant, but it’s a lot of fun.

-Mohamado Tabari

See all the impressions of FINAL FANTASY Origin in Strangers of Paradise.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos