I have a quarter time limit from my Facebook group





I confess. I’m a little jerk on Facebook.

There is no basic desire to be jerk. I even want to be a jerk. I’m just a jerk. And when I say jerk, I mean I’ve given an opinion.

In my own Facebook feed, I try to limit posts and comments to food, science fiction, random things pets do, and links to articles. This is because most people enjoy it. But I also participate in many groups. Usually about restaurants, food and food.

Well, people don’t like me in those groups. why? Because people say they were really wrong and given the wrong information. They are just wrong. They comment on what they lack expertise. So when their opinion is wrong, I correct them politely. I am not involved in personal attacks. I don’t break the rules of the group.

Despite the fact that what I am doing is merely the transfer of knowledge and the added value to the overall debate, my tone is “aggressive” because of my desire to correct people. It is considered. People are more than just forums for agreeing to everything everyone says. As a result, it is often blocked by many participants. I’m a big mean jerk face, so I get a lot of reports.

Facebook rarely contacts me with the message “You did something that violates our standards” and removes comments and posts. I have never been in or suspended from Facebook prison. But sometimes I’m thrown out of the group because the group admin doesn’t seem to know how to enforce the rules consistently. People in the most polite way possible that their opinion is not worth getting rid of me.

Yes, I’m thrown away because they don’t like me. And when that happens, it doesn’t surprise me, and I move on.

Well, last night Facebook seems to have been enough for me to tell the people in the group they were wrong. I received this ominous message late last night after trying to post a comment to one of the groups I belong to.

This doesn’t look good.

Jason Perlow / ZDNet

Are there any restrictions on postings or comments to groups that I don’t manage until December 4th? 6 months? My god, that seems pretty extreme.

However, after placing the evening cocktail and adjusting the glasses, I looked up the number next to December 4th. 219250468. Well, it has to be some code. Maybe it’s a representation of 64-bit UNIX epoch time? I asked a few colleagues about it. Ed Bott ran it through Python, and well, he got 219, 250, 468 at 10:30 am.

Well, the good news is that at least I’ll be able to post by lunch. And by that time, the UK and EU not only understand Brexit due to the formation of Novopangea, but where I live in South Florida, I can drive to the tip of South Africa and Caracas, Venezuela. .. Have lunch and come back in time for the afternoon zoom call.

It should be silver lining. At the very least, you don’t have to tell the people of South Florida that their food opinion isn’t worth it. From what I understand, the food in Pretoria and Johannesburg is excellent. Just a 30-minute drive from home, you’ll get legitimate bris, boboties and bunny chows.

It feels like a little extreme punishment for being a pain in the ass opinion. Indeed, others have been imprisoned in less time.

So our former president has only been suspended for two years. It is currently allowed and can be posted to groups and feeds, but cannot be posted elsewhere until it looks like a heat death of the universe.

Well, I exaggerate. Maybe not so long. However, General Zod, the most notorious criminal on the planet Krypton, and his men created a private army of Visaros using duplicate rays to overthrow the government, resulting in a “body re-body” of only 300 krypton. He was sentenced to the Phantom Zone in the “Adjustment” solar cycle. For incitement. My writing is like 730,000 times worse than General Zod.

But anyway, how long is 219 million years? That is, it’s longer than you have to wait for the next season of Star Trek: Picard or The Expanse, but what does it look like from a basic understanding of events that can be referenced throughout history?

Yeah, yes, geologically it’s long. This is about a quarter ion (1 billion years), half the length of the current Phanerozoic, which began 540 million years ago. Therefore, Yellowstone’s catastrophic eruptions occur every 72,500 years, so there are at least 300 eruptions within that time frame. And all life on Earth, depending on what caused it, appears to occur at least every 30 to 50 million years on average, so it’s at least a couple of times more extinct. Let’s go. But yeah, statistically, it’s at least another big asteroid. And perhaps another mass attack by nearby gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) or flatulent microbes.

Oh yeah, I’m afraid, but Facebook may need to lighten group restrictions. a little.

