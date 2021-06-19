Entrepreneurship, Disruptive Technology, Innovation: A Huge Task for Student-Runned Startup Accelerators





Conquest started in 2004

What do Swiggy, Big Basket, Red Bus, Postman, Pixxel and Groww have in common? If your answer is “innovation”, you will earn some points. The correct answer is: All of these disruptive start-ups were founded by BITSPilani graduates. Today, there are 25 start-ups on campus working in various sectors such as technology, content, finance and IT. As BITSian start-ups in India and around the world become more and more prominent, we are trying to find out what instills entrepreneurship in this prestigious engineering department.

roots

Conquest, which started in 2004, started as a B-plan contest at Pilani. It began with the vision of becoming a platform that drives success for founders who are passionate enough to bring about disruptive innovation.

“In 2011 and 2012, we moved the event to Delhi and finally to Bangalore in 2018. Older models of Conquest have a limited range of impact and much more is possible. I felt it was possible. After that, there was a rigorous conception and planning phase, with a complete overhaul in 2019 and finally a transition to a startup accelerator program, “Conquest CEO said. Said Aritra Guru.

what is that?

Run by the university’s Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership (CEL) initiative, the program provides young start-ups with a platform to connect with investors and industry leaders and learn the ropes to become the next big success story. aims for.

The event receives over 1000 registrations, with the top 15 going through a four-week online program and the top ten going through a one-week accelerator program that includes funding and pitching sessions conducted by investment and VC partners. I will.

“The top 10 startups then sell in front of juries, investors, industry leaders and media houses, and the winners are awarded equityless prizes,” explains Guru. The 2021 edition of Conquest is currently underway, but early success stories that emerged from the event include SocialCops, Trell, and Buddy4Study.

How do students benefit?

The team that runs the event is given complete freedom from the institute, and everything from collecting prize sponsors to signing contracts with various partners and handling the logistics of the entire event is complete by the student. Is controlled by.

The mentoring panel will be attended by co-founders, product leaders, CXOs, marketing heads and more from various start-ups, and the Organizing Committee of participants and students will network and stay connected.

“The goal is to maintain a community of vast networks of stakeholders developing in all editions. As the first student-run accelerator in India, we are a hub of fresh ideas. We maintain a connection with one of the top colleges, “says Guru.

Need for Startup Accelerator

Many Indian start-ups crash land before properly lifting off. Without the knowledge and guidance of industry experts, fledgling start-ups will protect themselves. “The framework of support that start-ups need to truly succeed is to catch up with the entrepreneurial spirit of a fast-growing country,” says Guru.

In the 2020 edition, Conquest has partnered with sponsors and partners such as Canbank VC, Accel Partners and Chiratae Ventures. Such a name only guarantees to bridge the gap between startup and success.

At IIT Bombay, business incubator SINE provides technology-based startups / innovators with “Start to Scale” support to help them transform their research into entrepreneurial ventures. Similarly, the IIT Madras Incubation Center is recognized as a Technology Business Incubator by Startup India.

Keep in mind that these student-led initiatives are on the rise! Maybe the next Vijay Shekhar Sharma or Deepinder Goyal is sitting next to you in class!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos