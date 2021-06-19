New Leak Details Samsung’s Most Exciting Folding Smartphone Ever – BGR





Samsung is doing something different when it comes to releasing new flagship smartphones. After the Galaxy S21 model launched in early 2021, there is no corresponding Note series. The current tip shortage served as a convenient excuse to cancel this year’s note updates. It’s a move we’ve seen coming in the last few years, as the notebook has lost its identity. Note is no longer the largest phone you can buy, as every smartphone has a huge end-to-end display. As Samsung has begun adding S-pen support to other phones, including the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the only remaining signing feature in the notebook series has also declined.

Folding phones like Fold3 and Flip3 are the best option to replace Note, with a particular focus on the former. Fold phones provide buyers with a tablet-like foldable screen, and Fold 3 has its own stylus. Samsung announced a new folding ceremony in early August and plans to launch it in the coming weeks. Now, the new report shows that Samsung has big plans for this year’s foldable, which may be great news for buyers looking for a more affordable foldable phone from a Korean company. ..

Today’s Top Deal How are these hot new mini smart plugs from Amazon only $ 4.24 each? !!List Price: $ 21.96 Price: $ 16.97 Savings: $ 4.99 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now BGR May Receive Fees

Famous leaker John Prosser recently said Samsung plans to release Fold 3 and Flip 3 on August 27, during a launch event on August 3 that Samsung hasn’t announced yet. It claims that two mobile phones may be announced.

Prosser is back with a new Front Page Tech report that Samsung started making a new Fold and Flip handset a few days ago. This is not a surprising detail for anyone following the industry. Interesting in Prosser’s report is the details about the volume of foldable phones that Samsung is said to manufacture.

The leaker claims that Samsung has ordered production of each device to reach 50,000 to 70,000 units a day. With less than 50 days left until the rumored August 3rd event, Samsung may have up to 3.5 million Fold 3 units and the same number of Flip 3 units ready by the time the phone is released.

Samsung is reportedly considering mass-producing a total of 7 million units for these devices, but not so many at first. For example, Apple sells more iPhones just on the debut weekend when new models are released. The difference this year is that Samsung wants to significantly increase sales of foldable devices that weren’t previously sold in large numbers.

Last year, Samsung mass-produced a total of 1 million mobile phones, Fold 2 and Flip. A few days ago, Samsung’s US online store advised users that Fold was out of stock. Samsung’s achievement of this rumored 7 million sales target on Fold3 and Flip3 phones this year will be a huge win for the Korean giant. Fold 3 and Flip 3 are expected to be more expensive than traditional smartphones, so they could generate more revenue than the currently canceled Note 21. With such success, Samsung will continue to skip the Note series next year.

Samsung’s foldable phones may have a premium price, but Samsung can’t increase sales dramatically unless it tries to lower the entry price. And it happens that various reports claim that new handsets may be cheaper. The price of Fold3 could be about $ 1,500 instead of $ 2,000, and the price of Flip3 could be about $ 1,000 instead of $ 1,400. This report on the planned sales volume of foldable Samsung in 2021 seems to further support the idea that Fold 3 is much cheaper than its predecessor.

Samsung has tested a variety of programs this year to make foldable phones more affordable, including extended trial periods and the launch of phone subscription plans. Samsung is also expected to put free credits or accessories into the mix for buyers who pre-order foldable phones before release.

Today’s Top Deal Brand new Roku Express 4K + gets the first big discount on Amazon!List Price: $ 39.99 Price: $ 29.99 Discount: $ 10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive fees

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos