Is it bad news for Big Tech that Bidens has appointed a pioneering young lawyer? | John Norton





Flashback: Wednesday, July 29, 2020. I sit glued to the US television network C-Span, which broadcasts live hearings of the House of Representatives subcommittee on anti-trust, commercial law, and administrative law. The hearing follows the release of a vast report of a year-long study of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google’s market advantage.

Lined up on the big screen in front of the members of the subcommittee are the four bosses of the aforementioned high-tech giant. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Star Trek are in the process of changing their image. Apple’s Tim Cook looks like a clean young man who has never understood locker room jokes. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg wears his trademark glued hairstyle. And Google boss Sundar Pichai is a scholarship boy who doesn’t understand why he was arrested by the federal government. And on the vast mahogany bench that rises above these selected moguls sits David Siciline, chairman and politician of the subcommittee that oversaw the investigation.

To be honest, I was disappointed and watching outside of my job. All previous parliamentary cross-examinations in collaboration with Zuckerberg alternated between political grandstands and farce. I expected almost the same from this encounter. Then I noticed a young woman wearing a black mask behind Siciline. She seemed vaguely familiar, but it took me a while for me to wiggle when she was Lina Khan. At that point I got up and started taking notes.

I’ve been following her for years since she published her as a graduate student in the Yale Law Journal in January 2017. The title of the treatise showed that Amazons Antitrust Paradox has seen something radical since the mid-term. The American antitrust philosophy of the 1970s was shaped by a groundbreaking book by another lawyer, Robert Bork. The title is an antitrust paradox, arguing that the main focus of action on monopoly should not be the power of the enterprise itself, but the harm of consumers as measured by unreasonably high prices. And many of the products and services offered by the tech giants were offered to users for free, so they were rarely criticized for this. Therefore, their exercise of monopoly power should not be punished by the state. Doing so is equivalent to punishing excellence. In this way, a doctrine was formed that allowed a small number of tech companies to gain enormous power without being overly annoyed by legislators.

This was the doctrine that Kahn attempted to demolish in her treatise. She argued that Amazon was a dangerous monopoly that imposes unsustainable low prices because it knew that shareholders would be allowed to lose money longer than their competitors. We were also able to run a marketplace that competes with businesses that rely on it to reach our customers, while at the same time accumulating data that further establishes its benefits. In other words, it exercised significant power without real relief.

The Kanz newspaper has ignited Hughes, who has been enthusiastic ever since. It informed Siciline’s investigation and subsequent reports. And four of the five new bills announced last week were co-sponsored by Republican and Democratic politicians, each targeting the monopoly abuse identified in the report. .. Cicilline Salvo is a way for unrivaled technical analyst Ben Thompson to summarize them. An online bill of innovation and choice in the United States prohibits the advantage of its products and services in the markets operated by the platform. Platform competition and opportunity bills have banned preemptive takeovers by startup tech giants that could threaten their dominance (for example, Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp). The Termination Platform Monopoly Bill prohibits a platform from owning a product or service that is on top of it and in any way competes with a third party. Also, to enhance compatibility and competition by enabling service switching bills, we need a technology platform that allows users to easily switch platforms (and carry data and social graphs with them). In other words, it imposes on the platform that many jurisdictions are currently forcing mobile operators, energy companies and other businesses.

Of course, there are many slip-twist draft and legislative books, but these are very important laws to put tech companies under democratic control. And all in all, it was announced last week that Kahn would chair the Federal Trade Commission. The Federal Trade Commission, along with the US Department of Justice, has the legal power to enforce compliance with all of these new laws. ..

It leaves us two reflections. One is his groundbreaking study of the recent history of democracy, as David Runciman pointed out in The Confidence Trap. Democracy can take a long time to wake up from sleep, but once awakened it is very effective. The other is to confirm the power of history-changing ideas, even for young graduate students.

What i am reading

A vacant situation about algorithmic communism is the LA Review of Books of Nick Srniceks and Alex Williamss’ book, Inventing the Future, a long and thoughtful review by Ian Lorrie of a world without work.

What is the content of the phrase? Nothing is as deep as the shimmering surface of a saying is a wonderful saying essay by Noreen Masud.

Net Cost Cloud Cost: The $ 1 trillion paradox is a perceptual work by Sarah Wang and Martin Casado on the expensive technologies that the networked world currently depends on.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos