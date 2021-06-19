Everything we know about the new Cortana





The 2021 E3 Xbox & Bethesda presentation has finally delivered more news about the upcoming Halo Infinite. It’s been a while since gamers saw the next entry in the popular science fiction franchise. With the latest gameplay trailer, fans got more information about multiplayer and campaigns.

Related: Confirmed weapons from Halo Infinite

One of the more interesting tips from the trailer is the resurrection of Cortana! Well, it’s not accurate. This is the look that accompanies the Master Chief or Zeta Hello in Installation 07. But who is she, and why does she look like the chief’s closest and oldest companion?

5 Her real name is “weapon”

She looks like Cortana, but she’s another name for her own AI construct. Although not revealed in the trailer, her name is published on the Xbox blog post by Joseph Stayten. In the post, Staten states that spoofing is UNSC’s latest AI, the “weapon.”

The UNSC has created a weapon to help the Chief explore Zeta Hello and find the actual Cortana. It’s a strange choice why her name isn’t revealed in the trailer, but her name implies a malicious nature or purpose. Plans to threaten Cortana’s universe Halo 5: Guardians, everyone will hesitate to AI, but by creating weapons, UNSC aims to control and neutralize Cortana.

4 She imitates Cortana

As she mentioned in the trailer, the weapon is impersonating Cortana during John-117’s mission. It’s not clear why she needs to take on the look of a sneaky AI structure, but it can trick the original into seducing it. The game focuses on the mysteries surrounding real Cortana and what has happened to her for some time. Game event.

Related: Relationship between Halo Wars 2 and Halo Infinite

To imitate Cortana, she’s doing a good job trying to be real. However, she is a little on the nave side and sometimes ignorantly comes off. Weapons are younger than real Cortana, so it makes sense that she’s not as smart as the original. She’s a little playful with the chief, but not as frivolous or cheeky as a real AI. Anyway, she understands a few things correctly, but needs to improve other aspects of Cortana’s personality.

3 It sounds like Jen Taylor’s voice

Actor Jen Taylor, who has played the character for over 20 years, seems to have returned to this version of Cortana’s voice. The weapon looks different because it’s dressed sharper than the original Cortana, but it seems that a talented Taylor is speaking out. Hardcore Halo fans will soon be able to understand her iconic voice. It seems that Taylor changed his voice to make the sound of the weapon younger and brighter.

This new AI doesn’t sound exactly like Cortana, but her chipper and optimistic personality is due to a recent creation by Dr. Halsey, or the UNSC’s development of the AI ​​for this particular mission. It is considered. In any case, Taylor seems to be doing a tremendous job of telling the difference between both versions of Cortana.

2 her mission

The weapon was designed to help the chief find Cortana, protect her, and lock her. In Halo 5, Cortanabe became a threat when planning to use Guardians to achieve imperial peace. Unfortunately, the game ended without a concrete explanation of what happened to her, but she’s still around and it’s up to the chief and weapons to reveal what she’s planning.

Related: Halo: All games in chronological order (by lore)

In the trailer, the weapon states that Cortana has been removed. This changes their mission. She also reminds the chief that both she and Cortana were to be removed at the same time. But the weapon was still active. This shows a new piece of the puzzle where both the chief and the new Cortana question the situation. The rest of the game reveals puzzle pieces and, in some cases, finds Cortana and deals with their mission.

1 Rocky relationship with the chief

The last thing to notice in the trailer was the unstable relationship between the weapon and John. Seeing another AI impersonate everyone’s favorite companion can be offensive to long-time Halo fans, but imagine how the chief feels. Throughout the Halo series, Chief and Cortana have a strong relationship, and some fans see it as a brother-like, strong friendship, and even a romantic connection. They will trust each other, grow together and fight for each other. In any case, fans can’t deny that the two have a strong bond.

The chief appears to be a bit hostile to the weapon in a short trailer exchange. When she says Cortana has been removed, he’s crazy about her and a little angry when she asks if she did it. She can feel his bitterness and is a little uncomfortable, but she tries to relieve tension by being kind to him with a smile. The chief is, of course, wary of an AI that resembles his closest companion, but they still have a mission to complete and are ready to work with her. By the end of the trailer, she is smiling and comfortable. The story definitely explores their relationship and how they grow together during the adventure.

Next: Halo Infinite Guide: Everything You Know

Next Minecraft: Everything You Need to Know About Goats

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos