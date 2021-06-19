Ratchet & Crank Player Finds Homage to Former Insomnia Developer





One Ratchet & Crank: Lift Apartment Player discovers an in-game action figure that honors the late developer Dan Johnson, who appeared in almost every game.

Third-person shooter Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is packed with fun little details and Easter eggs that fans can discover. This includes a tribute to one of the franchise’s pioneering developers. Insomniac praises both Stan Lee and the late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and has no objection to inserting inspirational compliments into the game.

The developer of insomnia in the past, Dan Johnson, is a more personal case as he worked on the original Ratchet & Crank and most of the sequels to the subsequent series. & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction is dedicated to his memory, and Insomniac has hidden in-game action figures in his portrait in most installments since including this year’s Rift Apart.

According to GamesRadar, Reddit user BadBackground5778 discovered Dan Johnson’s secret action figure at Ratchet & Clank: RiftApart. In a post to RatchetAndClank subreddit, this figure is behind the Gastropup bar in Scarstu Debris Field, but further context can be considered spoilers. Johnson first imported his face with the original ratchet and crank. This tradition is maintained in all subsequent games except Ratchet: Deadlock and Ratchet & Crank: Going Mobile.

So far, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has been acclaimed as one of PlayStation 5’s first true breakout-only products, with its stunning graphics prowess, sophisticated gameplay, and new playability. With the addition of the heroine, it has been highly evaluated by critics and fans. Rivets with a cast of colorful characters that fans have loved since the franchise began. Unlike controversial titles like CD Projekt Reds Cyberpunk 2077, Insomniac did not rely on crunching employees to complete the project in time, with a great reception and non-game reception. The impeccable quality has become even sweeter.

The Ratchet & Crank series has been a huge success thanks to Dan Johnson’s hard work, and Insomniac continues to respect his memory even after he has passed even more emotionally. Fans can continue to look for Johnson’s action figures in the technical wonder of Ratchet & Clank: Lift Apartment. This serves as proof of how Insomniac evaluates its devoted workforce-a group of talented minds who have created some of the best PlayStation-only in recent memory.

