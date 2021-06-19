Discover a new take in skateboarding games at OlliOlliWorld





Few games are synonymous with the genre, but just as the Final Fantasy series is forever linked to RPGs (role-playing games), the Tony Hawk series is forever considered a de facto skateboarding game. On the contrary, skateboarding games, a niche sport, are very popular thanks to the 21 games in the series.

How else can virtual skateboarders participate in action without sweating?

But in the last decade, OlliOlli has quietly but most certainly stepped up. The 2014s OlliOlli is a side-scrolling 2D skateboard that redefines the genre and gives a whole new look to the familiar third-person genre. OlliOlli developer Roll7 is a small group of seven members, including creators Simon Bennet (co-chief executive officer), Thomas Hegarty (co-chief executive officer), and John Ribbins (chief creative officer). It was a studio.

Both titles were at the top of the game, and their tricks and realistic expressions provided the perfect expression for extreme sports. The gameplay revolved around players cruising skateparks and streets with third-person cameras and performing tricks with a variety of button combinations. Besides Tony Hawk: Ride, which uses skateboard peripherals to simulate a real skateboard, the rest of the series sticks to almost the same gameplay and realistic visuals.

Olliolli was named PlayStation Vita by Sony and has won multiple awards, including the January 2014 Gamespots Game of the Month, the 2014 National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers Game, and Original Sports. It was widely praised for its 8-bit aesthetic and its balance of simple control and difficulty.

What made OlliOlli special was not only the gameplay and mechanics, but also the passion shared among the developers. Ribbon, Hegarty and Bennett have shared a long history and love for skateboarding since childhood, which was essentially the kickstart of the Olliolli franchise, which previously had two titles.

Seven years after OlliOlli, they are finally back with their third entry, OlliOlli World. This is a refreshing 3D side-scrolling skateboarding game that provides fans and newcomers with a unique skateboarding story and experience into a vibrant world of Radland like no other.

Roll7 Chief Creative Officer John Ribbins

When we enter this [OlliOlli World], All other skateboarding games were almost realistic downtown Los Angeles, or realistic San Francisco. In an exclusive one-on-one interview with nerd culture, Ribbins said he didn’t intend to do that right away.

Instead of a city, what makes OlliOlli World special is the unique visuals and environment of the game, and how it deviates from the cliché skateboarding genre. Ribbins explained that he wants to create a world inspired by skate culture by incorporating ideas from cool board graphics and unusual skate videos.

One such example was Adio – One Step Beyond. This is a video about skateboarding where skateboarders perform tricks in unorthodox places such as deserts and forests.

Build an entire skatepark in the woods or in the desert. It was like the starting point of Radland’s much stranger world.

OlliOlli World is an adventure for the team itself, as the OlliOlli title looks 3D for the first time. According to Ribbins, the challenge was to balance 3D and 2D. I didn’t want to go too far into a whole new game, but it was far enough to make things interesting. game.

On top of that, OlliOlli World also features a storyline that the studio has never done on this scale with its previous title. Introducing interesting non-play characters that players will meet along the way. This adds a plethora of flavors to what was once a trick-centric game.

For the team, what prompted them to make the sequel even better was their ability to create a welcoming and colorful world, especially during times of such trials. The world of Radland is made up of quirky, unique and truly lively characters that add different spins to skateboarding games and the entire genre.

For Ribbins and the team, being able to work on something very cheerful and happy in a year when everyone was stuck at home was a great escape and drive for many of them.

It’s great to play something happy, colorful, cheerful and vibrant. What has driven us is to give people a smile on their faces and hope that they will be happy when they play it.

Ribbins also explains that the studio is in a great location and has the experience of creating people who enjoy the atmosphere and what they all love and passionate about. There is no doubt that these efforts can be seen through the player’s eyes as they join the game. There is always something different between games made for profit and games made for passion.

One quote by Robins, who might get stuck for a while, was how to make a happier game if you were a happier person and he wasn’t wrong.

The lively and sparkling animated world of OlliOlli World has a very unique atmosphere that seems to be lacking in many identical games. The game-based hands-on demo was an experience that provided a journey away from the real world into a very exciting and unique skateboarding world.

OlliOlli World aims to accommodate both new players with its simplicity and control system, as well as veterans of previous games. Players can take on the more difficult challenges of the option if they want to go higher in difficulty and further improve their skateboarding skills.

The complete game features unlockable rewards to customize each player’s looks, tricks, and style, and includes plenty of side quests to explore.

We are confident that there are many other games we can offer besides skateboarding, and some multiplayer competitive elements may be added shortly after launch.

OlliOlli World will be released via Steam on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC this winter in 2021.

Zheng Yi is constantly looking for timestones to manipulate his love for toys, anime, comics, games and photography. He probably needs Space Stone next for his collection …

