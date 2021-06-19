“Spelling”: The most misspelled word in Virginia, according to Google





Richmond, Virginia (WRIC) — Many words can be annoying when trying to remember how to spell them. However, some are tougher than others.

AT & T recently summarized the most searched word spelling methods by state. They used Google Trends to track common misspellings from March 24, 2020 to March 24, 2021.

Ironically, the most misspelled word in Virginia is “favorite.” But it wasn’t just the Federation. It’s the second most misspelled word on Google and number one in the other seven states. The most common misspelling was “favorite”.

The most misspelled word in the country is “quarantine,” which ranked first in 12 states, including New Mexico and Vermont. Most often there was a misspelling of “corn teen”.

Following the pandemic trend, the third most common “spelling” search was “coronavirus.” This is the most misspelled word in the six states, with the most common misspelling being “Caronavirus”.

This is the top 10 most unspoken words in the United States.

QuarantineFavoriteCoronavirusWhichEveryBelieveDefinitelySeparateEightyGovernment

You can find the complete list online here.

