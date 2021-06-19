Back 4 Blood always needs an online internet connection, which is terrible





Image: WB / Turtle Rock

Back 4 Blood is cool. I’m a big fan of co-op shooters like Left 4 Dead. But last weekend, developer Turtle Rock Studios confirmed that an internet connection would be required when the B4B goes on sale later this year. Even if you want to play alone. This is a bad decision, but it’s still happening.

The news that the game was always online flew a bit under the radar as it was shared in a tweet reply during E3. However, tweets were found after VG24 / 7 and other E3s.

In an answer someone asked why the game requires an internet connection on the PSN store, Turtle Lock confirmed that it doesn’t have offline mode at startup. The studio added that it is looking at ways to support such modes in the future. That’s great, but the fact remains that yet another game goes online for no good reason.

Recently, a similar situation has occurred with Square Enixs Outriders. This also requires an online connection at all times. The game started with a terrible server problem, but a few months after it started, people are dealing with random disconnections and server outages. Even when you’re trying to play alone for an hour or two. If Outriders loses connection to the server, the game launches from a mission, loses progress, and wastes time.

G / O media may receive fees

I don’t know how the Back 4 Bloods server will be started, but history tells us to anticipate the worst, which means it’s down. This means you can’t play the game because there is no offline mode. This is not good.

Image: Square Enix / People can fly

Things get worse when you think about the future. If Turtle Rock is unable to patch in offline mode, it is very likely that Back 4 Blood will not be able to play if the game server is shut down sometime. This is true for many today’s MMOs and battle royale games where the server needs to work, but at least it makes sense. MMO and online-only shooters are always built around playing and playing against others. This is not the case for games like Outriders and Back4 Blood. Both can be played alone (even if the developer strongly recommends co-0p). Back4 Blood supports solo play with bots.

I really hope Turtle Rock will eventually patch its support for offline play so that it can play the game for years after the server goes down. One is required for all online games that can support offline mode.

Until then, I’m hoping that Kotaku’s article a few days after Back 4 Blood’s release will show headlines like the Back 4 Blood player, which was frustrating after a series of server outages. After all, history is strangely predictable.

Back 4 Blood will be released on October 12, 2021 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC. It will be available on Gamepass at launch.

Read more: Everything is now 4 dead

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos