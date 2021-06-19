Why is Google’s Nest camera so expensive?





Everything looks like I’m Google’s perfect smart home customer. I have already invested heavily in the assistant ecosystem and have a lot of smart displays and speakers. As a new homeowner, I’m always looking for a small way to update and automate things. But I’m currently buying a set of smart security cameras, so Google’s first-party Nest hardware is at the bottom of my list — the price is just ridiculous.

With Wyze’s success, it seems that a new Nest Cam lineup is planned, and it’s time for Google to rethink the price of smart security cameras.

There is essentially nothing wrong with NestCams. They review favorably, and I was told by our people at AP that they have some that work very well and reliably with a solid feature set. Best of all, it’s fully integrated into the assistant ecosystem.

Nest Cam IQ Outdoor has been deprecated, but it didn’t run otherwise. Even “basic” Nest cameras are too costly.

Many cameras that include “Google Home” in their product descriptions and assistant integration are half-implemented and lack the ability to view the camera from a smart display or the Google Home app. We also typically use other services, accounts, and apps to worry about privacy breaches. However, Nest Cams basically supports everything you can do with the camera connected with the assistant. There are no cumbersome third-party integrations or apps to install, and Google processes your data end-to-end (but not always, privacy guarantees). Outages are definitely a problem, but they are relatively rare.

Google’s Nest Cams excels in all indicators, if not the gold standard for assistant integrated security cameras. But is it really good for $ 300 (or $ 130) when you can get something like the Wyze Cam V3 for just $ 33? If I can get 4 (or 9) at about the same price, do I need to buy one camera?

Why can’t I just use the free space on Google Drive that I have already paid for?

I don’t think it’s a cheap skate, but it’s a value comparison that depicts Nest in a fairly poor light, and if Nest Cam was basically useless, I couldn’t rationalize using the difference. You will also get a NestAware subscription on top of that.

If you don’t cough the dough for more than $ 6 a month (or $ 60 a year), Nest Cams won’t even be able to record video. Without a subscription, you’ll only see live feeds and alerts, and even still images of these alerts will be automatically deleted in just 3 hours. Why can’t I just use the free space on Google Drive that I have already paid for? This is how all other Google services work. Data is data, Google — don’t charge me twice just because you can.

Customers like me can spend hundreds of dollars building a smart home camera setup, but that’s not enough to achieve basic functionality. This is in contrast to Wyze, which uses cloud storage (up to 2 weeks of history) to provide 12 seconds of recording (every 5 minutes) for free.

Despite my concerns and half-hearted integration of assistants, Wyze’s camera destroys Google’s value.

Certainly, there are also many “pitfalls” in parentheses. In addition, Wyze has a history of removing features, and some of the previous practices of “Xiaomi of the West” were a bit sketchy. Objectively, I don’t trust them more than Google. However, Wise seems to be trying to improve that image lately. And even if you don’t like Wyze, the example as a point of comparison is still valid. Between prepaid prices and subscriptions, Google’s Nest Cams are terribly worth it.

Google’s nest cam is terrible value

I don’t know what cameras Google plans for in its new lineup, but how quickly the astronomically expensive IQ Outdoor was discontinued, and the similarly expensive IQ Indoor out of stock for months. Given what happened, we need to look forward to Google. At the very least, we understand that we can’t keep raising prepaid prices while linking relatively basic, low-cost features to additional subscriptions.

I would like to use Google’s Nest Cams, but it can be used throughout the smart home setup. But as long as the company sticks to very high prices and essentially keeps a compulsory subscription when I’m already paying for storage — and many other people I won’t go. The $ 400 smart home camera and $ 6 / month subscription to basic features no longer fly, Google, and Wyze are eating your lunch.

