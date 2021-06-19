Laundry list to clean up cluttered data and make it ready for business





With this special guest feature, TIBCO’s SVP and GM of analytics, data science and data virtualization, Mark Palmer, believes that companies learning to leverage data will beat their competitors. Mark has nearly 30 years of experience in the financial technology industry, creating innovative technologies, bringing products to market and building businesses. He has extensive expertise in algorithmic trading applications and automated trading architecture development and is actively using his skills to help TIBCO create next-generation digital business software infrastructure and analytics platforms. I will.

Data is important for analyzing customer behavior and predicting risk, but many companies can’t go through a pile of data to gain useful insights. Enterprises understand that data is important to their overall strategy. To realize their strategy, they need to prepare and use the data, which is not always immediately available.

According to research, leaders believe that data is very or very valuable to an organization in terms of overall success (81%) and innovation (75%). Several steps to maximizing this success and innovation include learning the basics of data preparation, choosing a reliable and useful infrastructure, and leveraging automation.

Go back to the basics

There are some basic practices that companies must learn before working on visualizations and analytics, which leads to informed business decisions. Start by making sure you have all the correct data. To make sure your data is moving in the right direction, ask the right questions about your data and make sure you collect it in a central location. Then make sure your assets are clean and reliable by preparing the data and deleting the wrong information. These steps are the key to embarking on a data-based journey.

Trade tools

To get the most out of your data, you need to have access to it. Once you understand the steps you need to take to clean up and prepare your data, you need to have the right tools to do so.

Start with a tool that allows you to visualize your dataset. The tools you use need to eliminate silos between your data, consolidate all the information you have, and have access to all the features of your data. Only then can we consider how to derive insights from it. In fact, the lack of adequate infrastructure and tool challenges not only hinders progress, but also slows access to data, takes time, and offloads routine tasks that reduce concentration and productivity. Ability is limited.

After answering infrastructure and accessibility questions, companies can consider taking the next step in analyzing and visualizing this information. The global data visualization market will grow to $ 8.85 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $ 19.2 billion by 2027. These numbers show that visualizations are growing rapidly and need to remain relevant for the next few years.

Make the most of automation

One of the smartest ways to improve your business operations is to automate digital processes. This allows you to manage and optimize your enterprise resources through automated tasks and processes. A good process management platform enables end-to-end execution of long-running processes while providing real-time visibility and insight. As with infrastructure, inadequate, or non-existent, automation technologies can slow down the timeline of data strategies and data scientists working on these projects. After all, automation and intelligent services help humans do the right thing at the right time with the right knowledge. This knowledge drives the selection of the best and most strategic business.

Companies that learn to use data will win the competition. In today’s technology-centric environment, making data-driven decisions for business strategy is essential, and anyone who doesn’t use the information gathered will lag behind. To catch up, companies need to go back to the basics of data management, implement the right tools for their work, and use automation and analytics to clean up and understand cluttered data.

