Why can’t I copy and paste into Google Docs?





I tried to paste something into Google Docs. Instead, a mysterious message is displayed.

[編集]Install this Google Chrome extension in your browser to copy, cut and paste using the menu.

Let’s start with a brief explanation. That way you don’t have to spend all day doing this.

For security reasons, the website cannot access the operating system clipboard.That is, in Google Docs, if there is no workaround, in the user interface[貼り付け]Unable to provide button.

The Google Docs offline extension for Chrome provides a workaround and can be safely installed if you trust Google. Included in Chrome by default.

Keyboard shortcuts are system-wide and are not specific to your website. That is, it works with or without extensions. So is the macOS menu bar.

This is not recent. USA Today talked about this issue in 2014, but Twitter users have been complaining about it since 2010. Still, I’ve had this problem so often these days that I wanted to know what was happening. Let’s talk about why this pop-up exists.

Website does not have access to clipboard

You may have noticed that right-clicking on text in Google Docs looks different than right-clicking on other websites. Here’s what most websites on your computer look like when you right-click.

And here’s what a right-click looks like in Google Docs:

This is a completely different set of options and looks different. This is because Google Docs, not the browser, is rendering the right-click menu. This may seem superficial, but it’s important.

Because desktop apps can access the clipboard[貼り付け]We can provide a button. Websites (including web apps such as Google Docs) do not have this access. You need to get access from your browser. This is good from a security point of view. Imagine that you can see the contents of the clipboard on every website you visit and you recently copied your password. Isn’t that great? That’s why browsers don’t let websites see the contents of your clipboard, even Google Docs.

That’s why when I try to paste something using the Google Docs right-click menu, I get a message telling me to install the Google Docs offline extension. This extension only provides Google Docs with Google Docs access to the clipboard and can be pasted using the button.

What if I’m not using Chrome? I was curious, so I pasted it in Safari. What happens there:

[貼り付け]Click to[貼り付け]Opens a native browser menu that contains only one option: You have to click twice, but it works. That’s … not ideal. And there is no extension to fix it.

Google uses an extension to get around this in Chrome. This allows you to take over the right-click menu and copy and paste. If you don’t want to install the extension, there is always a keyboard shortcut.

Why are keyboard shortcuts still working?

Copy and paste keyboard shortcuts are provided by the operating system, not the website you are currently using, and are not affected by the security issues described above. Therefore, Google recommends using them.

Hey, that’s not the case on Windows. It’s neat.

For Mac users, there is another trick you can use. The menu bar at the top of the screen.

The macOS menu bar works fine because it is also provided by the operating system, not the browser or the current website.

thank you for reading. While you’re here, check out Google Docs’ Zapier integration. Copy and paste from a native desktop app that doesn’t require browser extensions to provide basic functionality to perform all sorts of great features, such as automatically saving Google Docs files to OneDrive I can.

