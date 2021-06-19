The need for speed and agility in New Normal





The orders imposed by the pandemic have changed the business ecosystem and challenged corporate strategy, workflow, technology, and employees. It has forced companies to reduce the value of years of digital transformation to just a few months. To keep our company stable, we have new common sense and companies are rapidly adapting to these changes. As market demand changes, so do the technologies involved. Safe and easy-to-deploy technology allows enterprises to stay agile and accelerate development. Pandemics have pushed the boundaries of IT as organizations are constantly looking for ways to tackle complex situations in the least amount of time, trying to set up the infrastructure needed to minimize operational losses.

Survey Report on the Speed ​​of Change: How Fast Are You? It emphasizes the importance of ingenuity and adaptability in today’s dynamic environment. Still, according to the data, the majority of survey respondents consider this to be eternal, given that the average delivery time of an application is about 3-6 months and the current situation is unpredictable.Organizations have to act much faster than this

Speed ​​of response to constant change

Details of this section

According to OutSystems research, pandemics classify organizations in two ways: those that are responding quickly to change and those that are struggling. In the new era of digital urgency, companies that are responding quickly are moving forward in the race to survive and succeed.

Technology and technology investment to improve delivery speed is another notable difference. Leaders spend quite a lot on technology focused on getting closer to the consumer and experience. They spend 37% on design thinking and design sprint implementation, and 26% on consumer travel mapping. Readers can also double their investment in new languages ​​or frameworks for containers, microservices, low code, and programming.

According to another Infosys study, digitally mature enterprise collaborators are looking at revenue generation rather than technology indicators. They leverage the digital ecosystem to empower their employees, deliver a personalized customer digital experience, and drive revenue. More than three-quarters (76%) of respondents showed that their digital initiative goals and corporate strategies were in line (56% were to some extent and 20% were in perfect agreement-1 pair. Margin of 1.

When it comes to the pace and rhythm of application development, leaders focus more on new technologies and methodologies to maximize speed. This emphasis allows them to become more competent in investing in agility and strive to improve quality. This allows them to grow faster and add value. Compared to a year ago, these factors today allow leaders to experience faster application delivery to their organizations.

Catch up with leaders: how to win in speed competition

It’s clear that this new regular digital-first and cloud-first transformation is even more urgent. Covid-19 has caused a lot of confusion, but it also offers opportunities for digital innovation and differentiation initiatives. As a result, there is a growing demand for application development to address the constant changes in digital innovation planning and adoption, the first step in addressing a pandemic. An IDC study clearly states that within the next three to five years, all companies will own a digital innovation factory solely to win the competition.

Due to the disruption of customer preferences, supply chains, and offline purchasing channels, adaptability and agility are important not only for survival, but also for quick access to opportunities. As IDC states, today, 28% of Indian corporate leaders cite faster integration of customer feedback to speed up software releases as their primary business goal.

More than ever, adaptability and agility require new partnerships, collaborations, strategic mergers and acquisitions. The need for competition is not only to collaborate and compete with each other to survive, but also to quickly access opportunities.

Enterprises need to learn agility from leaders by focusing on the consumer and user experience and changing priorities to deliver value to consumers to keep up with demand. There are several ways to achieve the same:

Start with UX-Use customer journey mapping and design sprints to put your users at the center of the development process.

Build for Change-Adopt iterative and agile development techniques to address uncertainty, uncertain directions, or change requests.

Add new skills-find the skills your team needs next-web, mobile backend, latest stack.

Focus on continuous delivery-Add technology that enables your team to achieve continuous delivery without building a set of DevOps tools and skills.

Reach Legacy-Find tools with built-in and DIY connectors that easily integrate with enterprise systems, databases, or web services.

For understanding, take Edelweiss, a leading financial company that has moved to a low-code development platform to adapt to changing market needs and business requirements. Initially, the company operated on a traditional loan origination system (LOS) that lacked agility, requiring tighter control of day-to-day operations. Business teams that process all types of loans, manage analytic scorecards, deploy features, and more in weeks instead of months can enjoy this benefit without relying heavily on IT teams.

Today, it’s clear that speed is the key to success in any business in the world. Organizations that focus on consumer demand and provide entrepreneurs with a simple and fast route to innovation can address market dynamics and increase their flexibility and resilience in the face of technology turmoil. I will. Business leaders need to increase the speed and agility of their organizations, mitigate the key challenges they face, drive technological transformation and create new opportunities and value. Whether your company is running goals or just getting started, you can always not only participate in the game, but also win.

This article was written by Subrato Bandhu, Vice President of India for OutSystems.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos