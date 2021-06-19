Picture-in-picture finally hits YouTube for iOS users





Everyone is on the way. YouTube allows free iOS users to continue consuming content, at least in the background.

It comes in the form of picture-in-picture (PIP) functionality, which allows you to play the video on the small screen that remains on your screen when you quit the YouTube app. This is different from the previous minimization feature, where the user can play the current video on a small screen, but only while browsing within the YouTube app.

Of course, there are pitfalls. According to MacRumors, PIP functionality will be initially offered to premium subscribers (currently being rolled out). However, YouTube promises that this feature will be available to all users in the near future, whether paid or not.

What’s particularly exciting about PIP as a free YouTube user is the fact that you can use PIP as a small workaround for streaming music for free. Currently, only YouTube Premium subscribers can use Background Play to stream music from YouTube. This allows you to close the app and listen to the audio even if the screen is completely off.

Currently, this workaround is not perfect. PIP just makes the screen smaller and doesn’t close the app completely and play music in the background. So you have to use your phone around a small screen, which doesn’t seem to be that bad.

Even more troublesome are battery drain and data usage issues. If you keep running the video on a small screen, your iPhone’s battery will quickly run out. And if you’re doing it where you don’t have WiFi, your data bills will rise just as quickly. Also, if you need to turn off the power saving setting and it’s always on the screen, it may not play well inside your pocket.

As I said, it’s not perfect, but I want to put up with it. I use YouTube to watch certain things like vloggers, tutorials, and sometimes celebrity interviews. These can only be found there in most cases. I’m a pretty auditory learner, so I like listening to these videos pretty carefully, but I don’t watch them very intensively. And most of the time, it’s easy to get distracted, so I want people to play their favorite videos while doing other things on their mobile phones without having to subscribe to YouTube Premium.

In fact, I usually don’t want to stream music from YouTube that often, but I like what PI Sorta can do for me. Eventually, you’ll feel like jumping around various apps while looking at vlog halfway. Another way to develop my phone addiction, just what I need!

