The Pow Wow Vaccine Clinic features dance, singing and drumming in addition to COVID-19 administration in Toronto.





Indigenous Healthcare Groups will host the Pow Wow COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic in Toronto on Saturday in hopes of creating a culturally safe place for indigenous, Inuit and Mutis people to be vaccinated. did.

The clinic, which includes indigenous dance, singing, drums and tents, was held at the University of Toronto’s Varsity Stadium. It ran from 10 am to 4 pm. The clinic provided Pfizer-BioNTech shots and was booked 400 times.

Steve Teekens, executive director of Native Men’s Residence, Na-Me-Res, an emergency homeless shelter for men, chose Saturday for the clinic because the date is June 21, close to National Indigenous Peoples Day. I said it was. He said he helped with the venue, its staff and facilities, and logistics.

According to Takens, the idea behind the vaccination clinic is to provide a culturally safe place for indigenous peoples over the age of 12, their families, and close associates to receive Pfizer’s first or second vaccination. It was to make. Organizers included dancing, singing and drumming at Varsity Stadium to showcase Canada’s indigenous culture.

“We contacted various indigenous pow wow dancers, Inuit performers, and Mtisperformers to provide people with a taste of different indigenous cultures across Canada, from coast to coast,” he said.

Indigenous Vaccine Pow Wow at Varsity Stadium! Indigenous-led vaccine clinic for the Toronto indigenous community! It is on until 4 pm.

Organizer used the "Indigenous Peoples for Indigenous Peoples" approach

According to Takens, the mass vaccination clinic used an “indigenous for indigenous peoples” approach to make people feel comfortable and lower the barriers to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Cultural security means creating a place where people of different cultures feel they belong and can safely go for treatment and services,” he added.

“Often systematic racism and discrimination are so many factors in many of our mainstream healthcare systems. We really need to work hard to change them. “

The Waakebiness-Bryce Institute for Indigenous Health, the Institute of Public Health at the University of Toronto, and the Auduzhe Mino Nesewinong, an indigenous COVID-19 test site, organized the clinic.

Indigenous dancers pause before continuing to dance at Varsity Stadium on Saturday. (CBC)

Indigenous peoples in Toronto may face additional barriers to vaccination, according to Takens.

“Homeless indigenous peoples generally do not receive the highest quality services when looking for medical services, so indigenous doctors, indigenous nurses, and indigenous staff can help with that,“ indigenous peoples. I thought I would do it by an indigenous approach. We make every effort to make our services feel culturally safe, “he said.

“They will see people who may look like them, it may come from their First Nations community.”

Mayor John Tory, who spoke at the opening of the clinic, said that a vaccine clinic organized by a community organization helped the city to vaccinate people and help people in different communities overcome their hesitation in vaccines. I said there is.

“Some communities across different communities are accustomed to being vaccinated or have some problems with access to vaccination sites,” Tory said.

“The establishment of these clinics will allow indigenous communities, which are currently only half vaccinated, to be vaccinated and provide some protection against COVID-19 and many other mutants. Become. .”

Dr. Janet Smiley, a family doctor and public health researcher, sang and drummed at the Pow Wow Vaccine Clinic. (CBC)

Dr. Janet Smiley, a family doctor and public health researcher, said the organization essentially created a “meeting place” through the Pow Wow Vaccine Clinic. She estimated that there were 95,000 indigenous peoples in Toronto.

“Unfortunately, we often experience discriminatory treatment when we go to the hospital, so the presence of community leaders, dancers and singers here provides a safe environment,” Smylie said. Mr. says.

“We bring together indigenous midwives, doctors, nurses and alliance colleagues to ensure that First Nations, Inuit and Metis people have culturally safe access to the COVID-19 vaccine, all in a good way. I cooperated. “

The city reported on Saturday that more than 75% of adults in Toronto received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than 25% of adults received the second dose.

The city said a total of 2,911,071 COVID-19 vaccines were given in Toronto.

Pow Wow Vaccine Clinic at Varsity Stadium.

— @ Drlynnwilson





