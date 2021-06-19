Philippine Customs Crushes McLaren 620R, $ 1.2 Million Car





Customs Bureau PH / Facebook

Yes, it’s the McLaren 620R. It is crushed by the backhoe.

This destructive exhibit is up-to-date with a mysteriously long pedigree crushing the magnificent masses of illegally imported cars. In this case, Philippine Customs destroyed a total of $ 1.2 million in cars in two separate cases. One was equipped with 14 Mitsubishi Jeep, and the other appeared in seven cars headlined by McLaren.

This particular shatter is part of a permanent campaign to crack down on illegal car imports and seems to be a matter very close to the heart of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. He ordered a similar crash in 2018. This is an event where a tractor drives a car. At an astonishing $ 8 million car punishment exhibition like a monster truck. This particular crush is not very destructive, but crushing the roof of each car individually for the sole purpose of destroying something can be particularly cruel.

Customs Bureau PH / Facebook

Of course, that’s the point. All shatters are intended to discourage imports by showing that the end result of the attempt is the crushed car in front of them, as the whole world can see.

Philippine Customs notes that the crushing included the destruction of Lotus, Bentley, 911, SLK, Genesis Coupe, and for some reason the Solara Convertible. But the track-focused 620R is rarely overwhelmed. Only 350 are produced, and the loss of this means even fewer.

